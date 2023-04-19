Indy 500 Content

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Month of May will have a true “Bump Day” this year as Abel Motorsports has announced that RC Enerson will drive their entry to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500. Enerson attempted to make the race in before with Top Gun Motorsports in 2021 but failed to garner the speed […] The post RC Enerson, Abel Motorsports Indy 500 Entry Ensures Bump Day appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.