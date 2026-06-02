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Alex Palou Still Inevitable at Detroit

Published on June 2, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix as Alex Palou cruised to his fourth win of the season. They also talk about the harsh amount of cautions during the race and the backlash to it after IndyCar changed their caution ruling after Alexander Rossi stopped during the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis. They later talk about Josef Newgarden racing injured and him wanting Felipe Nasr to drive.  

In the second segment, they preview the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from the World Wide Technology Raceway. They also talk about Felix Rosenqvist’s solid sixth place finish after suffering the Indy 500 “hangover”.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about driver stats going into Gateway, Scott McLaughlin’s throwback livery, and the TV ratings for Detroit.

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