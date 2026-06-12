Former Hoosiers Coach Tom Crean On OG Anunoby’s Heroics

Source: Al Bello / Getty

At the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Hoosier fans saw a familiar face come through in the clutch.

Former Hoosier OG Anunoby, who played in Bloomington from 2015-2017, made the game-winning tip at the end of regulation to complete the Knicks 29-point comeback and take a 3-1 series lead over the Spurs. Now one win away from an NBA title, if the Knicks finish the job, Anunoby’s shot will forever be etched in both Knicks and NBA lore as an all-time iconic moment. For the wider viewing public, that moment may have served as their introduction to Anunoby. For former Indiana head coach Tom Crean, it was something he was very familiar with.

Crean coached Anunoby during his time at Indiana, and during the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, Coach Crean joined the show and shared his reaction to his former player’s heroics in Game 4, what it was like coaching Anunoby in Bloomington, and what he expects the rest of the series will be like. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!