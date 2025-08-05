Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.
From our list in 2024, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are General Booty & Shittah Sillah.
But in our new 2025 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.
The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce General Booty’s name on live tv yet?
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.
Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2025 below!
1. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan UniversitySource:Easter Michigan University Athletics
Year: Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
2. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent StateSource:Kent State Athletics
Year: Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
3. Moh Bility – WR – RiceSource:Rice Athletics
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
4. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona StateSource:Sun Devil Athletics
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
5. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – PurdueSource:Purdue Athletics
Year: Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
6. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Colorado StateSource:Colorado State Athletics
Year: Redshirt Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
7. Grant Beerman – LB – IllinoisSource:Illinois Athletics
Year: Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
8. Legend Journey – Defensive End – CaliforniaSource:California Athletics
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
9. Chief Borders – DL – UNLVSource:UNLV Athletics
Year: Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
10. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – AuburnSource:Auburn Athletics
Year: Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
11. Squirrel White – Wide Receiver – Florida StateSource:University of Tennessee Athletics
Year: Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
12. King Large – OL – SMUSource:SMU Athletics
Year: Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
13. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose StateSource:San Jose State Athletics
Year: Freshman
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
14. Demon Clowney – DE – South CarolinaSource:South Carolina Athletics
Year: Graduate Student
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
15. Dude Person – DB – University of Central ArkansasSource:UCA Athletics
Year: Senior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
16. Jaden Muskrat – OL – Virginia TechSource:Virginia Tech Athletics
Year: Graduate Student
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
17. Alpha Khan – WR – UTSASource:UTSA Athletics
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
18. Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB – The University of Texas Rio Grande ValleySource:Washington State University Athletics
Year: Redshirt Junior
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
19. Panda Askew – OL – East Carolina universitySource:East Carolina University Athletics
Year: Graduate Student
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
20. Hannes Hammer – OL – Virginia TechSource:Virginia Tech Athletics
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile
