Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Published on August 5, 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty

Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.

From our list in 2024, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are General Booty & Shittah Sillah.

But in our new 2025 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.

The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce General Booty’s name on live tv yet?

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2025 below!

1. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan University

Noah Knigga - Linebacker - Easter Michigan University Source:Easter Michigan University Athletics

 

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

2. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent State

Da'Realyst Clark - Wide Receiver - Kent State Source:Kent State Athletics

 

Year: Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

3. Moh Bility – WR – Rice

Moh Bility - WR - Rice Source:Rice Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

4. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State

Blazen Lono-Wong - DL – Arizona State Source:Sun Devil Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

5. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – Purdue

Nitro Tuggle - Wide Receiver - Purdue Source:Purdue Athletics

 

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

6. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Colorado State

Rocky Beers - Tight End - Colorado State Source:Colorado State Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

7. Grant Beerman – LB – Illinois

Grant Beerman - LB - Illinois Source:Illinois Athletics

 

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

8. Legend Journey – Defensive End – California

Legend Journey - Defensive End - California Source:California Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

9. Chief Borders – DL – UNLV

Chief Borders - DL - UNLV Source:UNLV Athletics

 

Year: Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

10. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – Auburn

Deuce Knight - Quarterback - Auburn Source:Auburn Athletics

 

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

11. Squirrel White – Wide Receiver – Florida State

Squirrel White - Wide Receiver - University of Tennessee Athletics Source:University of Tennessee Athletics

 

Year: Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

12. King Large – OL – SMU

King Large - OL - SMU Source:SMU Athletics

 

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

13. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose State

Sirr Bible - Linebacker - San Jose State Source:San Jose State Athletics

 

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

14. Demon Clowney – DE – South Carolina

Demon Clowney - DE - South Carolina Source:South Carolina Athletics

 

Year: Graduate Student

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

15. Dude Person – DB – University of Central Arkansas

Dude Person - DB - University of Central Arkansas Source:UCA Athletics

 

Year: Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

 

16. Jaden Muskrat – OL – Virginia Tech

Jaden Muskrat - OL - Virginia Tech Source:Virginia Tech Athletics

 

Year: Graduate Student

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

17. Alpha Khan – WR – UTSA

Alpha Khan - WR - UTSA Source:UTSA Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

 

18. Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB - Washington State University Source:Washington State University Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

 

19. Panda Askew – OL – East Carolina university

Panda askew - OL – East Carolina university Source:East Carolina University Athletics

 

Year: Graduate Student

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

 

20. Hannes Hammer – OL – Virginia Tech

Hannes Hammer - OL - Virginia Tech Source:Virginia Tech Athletics

 

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

 

