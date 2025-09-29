In the glamorous and competitive arena of the NFL, wealth represents more than just a symbol of fortune; it’s a pivotal factor that molds the league’s very fabric.

The NFL‘s richest owners wield their financial prowess to orchestrate team dynamics, from securing top-tier talent and building state-of-the-art stadiums to influencing broader league strategies.

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

As we dive into the rankings of these financial individuals, the intrigue grows around how their fortunes shape not only each franchise but also the league’s future trajectory.

We care about your data. See our privacy policy .

Thank you for subscribing!

These owners, related to chess grandmasters, maneuver their wealth to gain a competitive edge, turning financial strategy into an art form that impacts the success of their teams.

RELATED | 32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

Their vast resources allow for the acquisition of star players, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, and the creation of fan experiences that redefine loyalty and engagement.

The competition among these owners is fierce, with each seeking to not only elevate their team’s standing but also to leave a lasting legacy within the NFL.

The implications of their wealth extend beyond the field, driving innovations in sports management and marketing, and potentially paving the way for changes in league policies and structures.

Check out below Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom.

RELATED | Top 20 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

1. Denver Broncos – Walton-Penner ownership group (Mainly Rob Walton) – $77.4 billion net worth Source:Getty The Walton-Penner ownership group, led by Rob Walton, took control of the Denver Broncos in 2022. Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, brings a wealth of business acumen and financial resources to the team. Before his involvement with the Broncos, Walton’s career was primarily shaped by his role within Walmart, where he contributed to the company’s growth into a global retail giant. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Since acquiring the Broncos, the ownership group has been focused on strategic investments to bolster the team’s performance and enhance its brand presence. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Under their leadership, there is a strong emphasis on upgrading facilities and exploring innovative approaches to team management and fan engagement. The group’s influence within the NFL is substantial, given their financial might and business savvy, positioning the Broncos for a promising future. Their leadership is expected to shape the trajectory of the Broncos by fostering competitiveness and ensuring the team’s success both on and off the field.

2. Kansas City Chiefs – Hunt Family – $24.8 billion net worth Source:Getty The Hunt Family, led by Lamar Hunt, has been synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs since their founding in 1960 as part of the American Football League (AFL). Lamar Hunt was a pivotal figure in the AFL-NFL merger, showcasing his visionary leadership and profound impact on professional football. The family’s business background is rooted in Hunt Oil Company, which provided the financial foundation for their sports ventures. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Over the decades, the Hunts have been instrumental in enhancing the Chiefs’ brand and competitive standing through strategic investments, including the development of Arrowhead Stadium, which is renowned for its vibrant fan experience. Under the leadership of Clark Hunt, Lamar’s son, the Chiefs have continued to thrive, highlighted by their recent Super Bowl victories. The Hunt Family’s influence within the NFL is marked by their commitment to innovation and excellence, shaping the Kansas City Chiefs into a powerhouse franchise recognized both nationally and internationally.

3. Carolina Panthers – David Tepper – $20.6 billion net worth Source:Getty David Tepper, a renowned businessman and founder of the global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, became the owner of the Carolina Panthers in 2018. Known for his sharp investment acumen, Tepper’s acquisition of the Panthers marked his foray into the world of professional sports. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Since taking ownership, he has focused on revitalizing the team’s operations and brand, investing in new training facilities and enhancing fan engagement. Tepper’s strategic decisions include overhauling the team’s management and coaching staff to foster a competitive culture. His influence within the NFL is growing, driven by his commitment to innovation and performance excellence. Under his leadership, the Carolina Panthers are poised for a promising future, both on and off the field.

4. Seattle Seahawks – Jody Allen – $20.3 billion net worth Source:Getty Jody Allen, sister of the late Paul Allen, became the owner of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, following her brother’s passing. With a strong background in both business and philanthropy, Jody has continued to uphold the legacy of excellence her brother established. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions As a co-founder and executive of Vulcan Inc., she has been involved in managing a wide range of investments and charitable initiatives. Under her stewardship, the Seahawks have maintained their competitive edge, focusing on sustainable team development and community engagement. Jody’s strategic decisions have included supporting the front office and coaching staff in nurturing talent and fostering a winning culture. Her influence within the NFL has been marked by a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ensuring the Seahawks remain a formidable force both on the field and in the community. Her leadership has been pivotal in guiding the team’s trajectory, balancing competitive performance with impactful social responsibility initiatives.

5. Los Angeles Rams – Stan Kroenke – $16.2 billion net worth Source:Getty Stan Kroenke, a distinguished real estate and sports entrepreneur, became the owner of the Los Angeles Rams in 2010. With a diverse portfolio that includes major sports franchises and real estate ventures, Kroenke has made significant contributions to the Rams and their brand. One of his most notable achievements was moving the team from St. Louis back to Los Angeles in 2016, a strategic decision that positioned the Rams in a major media market and revitalized their fan base. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Kroenke invested heavily in the construction of SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility that has become a landmark in sports and entertainment. Under his ownership, the Rams have experienced a resurgence, culminating in a Super Bowl victory in the 2021 season. Kroenke’s influence extends beyond the team, as he plays an active role in NFL initiatives and strategic planning. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping the Rams into a competitive and financially robust franchise that is poised for continued success.

6. New York Jets – Johnson Family – $16 billion net worth Source:Getty The Johnson Family, led by Robert “Woody” Johnson, became the owners of the New York Jets in 2000. As heirs to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, the family brought substantial business expertise and financial resources to the team. Woody Johnson’s tenure has been marked by efforts to revitalize the franchise, including significant investments in player acquisitions and the construction of MetLife Stadium, which the Jets share with the New York Giants. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions The Johnsons have been involved in strategic decisions aimed at fostering a competitive team culture and improving the Jets’ brand presence. Their influence within the NFL is notable, with Woody having served in various league committees. Despite facing challenges on the field, the Johnson Family’s leadership continues to strive for a successful trajectory for the Jets, emphasizing both competitive performance and enhanced fan engagement.

7. Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones – $13.8 billion net worth Source:Getty Jerry Jones, a prominent figure in the NFL, has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. Before acquiring the team, Jones made his mark in the oil and gas industry, leveraging his business acumen to build substantial wealth. Since taking over the Cowboys, Jones has been instrumental in transforming the franchise into one of the most valuable sports teams globally. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions His notable achievements include the construction of the state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium and the establishment of a strong brand presence that extends beyond sports. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Jones has made several strategic decisions, such as key player acquisitions and coaching hires, which have been pivotal in maintaining the Cowboys’ competitive edge. His influence within the NFL is significant, not only for his team’s success but also for his role in league-wide initiatives. Jerry Jones’ leadership and vision have played a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the Dallas Cowboys, ensuring their prominence both on and off the field.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars – Shahid Khan – $12.2 billion net worth Source:Getty Shahid Khan is a renowned entrepreneur and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL team he acquired in 2011. Khan’s career began in the automotive industry with the founding of Flex-N-Gate, a major supplier of bumpers for automakers, notably Ford. His business success established him as a key figure in the industry. Since taking over the Jaguars, Khan has focused on transforming the team through strategic investments in facilities and global brand expansion, including annual games in London to boost international presence. His leadership emphasizes player development and strategic staffing, aiming for long-term competitive success. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Khan’s forward-thinking approach and influence in the NFL have significantly shaped the Jaguars’ growth and market positioning, both domestically and internationally.

9. New England Patriots – Robert Kraft – $11.1 billion net worth Source:Getty Robert Kraft, a prominent American businessman and philanthropist, acquired the New England Patriots in 1994. Prior to his ownership of the team, Kraft built a successful career in the paper and packaging industry with the Kraft Group, a diversified holding company with assets in sports, manufacturing, and real estate. Under his leadership, the Patriots transformed into one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. Kraft’s strategic investments in coaching, player development, and state-of-the-art facilities, including the construction of Gillette Stadium, have greatly enhanced the team’s performance and brand. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions His commitment to excellence has been instrumental in leading the Patriots to multiple Super Bowl victories, establishing a legacy of winning. Kraft’s influence extends throughout the NFL, where he is regarded as a key figure in league governance and operations. His leadership has not only shaped the trajectory of the Patriots but also contributed significantly to the growth and popularity of the NFL globally.

10. Miami Dolphins – Stephen Ross – $10.1 billion net worth Source:Getty Stephen Ross, a distinguished real estate developer and chairman of The Related Companies, became the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. His business acumen, honed through the development of iconic properties like the Hudson Yards in New York, has been instrumental in his approach to managing the Dolphins. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Since acquiring the team, Ross has made significant investments in both the team’s infrastructure and its brand, including a major renovation of Hard Rock Stadium to enhance the fan experience and attract premier events like the Super Bowl. He has also been active in player acquisitions and organizational changes aimed at boosting the team’s competitive edge. Ross’s influence is felt across the NFL, where he is recognized for his business insights and strategic vision. Under his leadership, the Dolphins have focused on fostering a culture of innovation and community engagement, positioning the franchise for sustained success both on and off the field.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Glazer Family – $10 billion net worth Source:Getty The Glazer Family, led by the late Malcolm Glazer and now managed by his descendants, acquired the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995. With a robust business background rooted in real estate and diverse investments through the family’s holding company, First Allied Corporation, the Glazers brought substantial financial resources and strategic direction to the team. Under their ownership, the Buccaneers have undergone significant transformations, including winning their first Super Bowl in 2002. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions More recently, their decisions to invest in high-profile player acquisitions and coaching staff led to another Super Bowl victory in 2021. The family’s commitment to enhancing the team’s brand and facilities has included renovations to Raymond James Stadium, aimed at improving the fan experience and boosting attendance. Their influence extends throughout the NFL, where they are actively involved in league committees and initiatives. The Glazers’ leadership has been pivotal in positioning the Buccaneers as a competitive franchise with a strong community presence.

12. Washington Commanders – Josh Harris – $8.3 billlion net worth Source:Getty Josh Harris, a seasoned private equity investor and sports team owner, became the principal owner of the Washington Commanders in 2023. With a robust background in finance, Harris co-founded Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms, which has equipped him with the expertise to manage and grow sports franchises effectively. Since acquiring the Commanders, Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Harris has focused on revitalizing the team both on and off the field. He has committed to significant investments in the team’s infrastructure, including improvements to the stadium and training facilities, aimed at enhancing the fan experience and team performance. Harris is dedicated to fostering a competitive culture and has been active in strategic player acquisitions and organizational restructuring. His involvement in the NFL is marked by a collaborative approach, working closely with league executives and other owners to strengthen the league’s brand and operations. Under Harris’s leadership, the Commanders are poised for a trajectory of growth and success, with a renewed focus on community engagement and sustainability.

13. Atlanta Falcons – Arthur Blank – $8.2 billion net worth Source:Getty Arthur Blank, co-founder of the home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, became the owner of the Atlanta Falcons in 2002. With his extensive business acumen, Blank has transformed the Falcons into a competitive NFL franchise. Under his leadership, the team has made several playoff appearances, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017. Blank has been instrumental in enhancing the team’s infrastructure, most notably with the development of the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions This facility not only serves as a home for the Falcons but also as a premier venue for major events, elevating the team’s brand and fan experience. Beyond the field, Blank is known for his commitment to community engagement and philanthropy through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. His influence in the NFL extends to league-wide initiatives, where he is recognized for his forward-thinking approach to sports management and operations. Under Blank’s stewardship, the Falcons are positioned for sustained success and innovation both on and off the field.

14. Cleveland Browns – Jimmy and Dee Haslam – $8 billion net worth Source:Getty Jimmy and Dee Haslam, successful entrepreneurs known for their leadership of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain, acquired the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Their business expertise has been pivotal in transforming the Browns into a more competitive NFL franchise. The Haslams have made significant investments in the team’s infrastructure, including enhancements to the stadium and training facilities, aimed at improving both player performance and fan experience. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Under their ownership, the Browns have seen a renewed focus on building a strong culture and strategic player acquisitions, which culminated in the team’s return to the playoffs in recent years. The Haslams are also committed to community engagement, actively participating in various philanthropic efforts throughout Cleveland. Within the NFL, they are recognized for their contributions to league initiatives and governance. Their stewardship continues to shape the Browns’ trajectory towards sustained success and community integration.

15. Baltimore Ravens – Steve Bisciotti – $7.1 billion net worth Source:Getty Steve Bisciotti, a prominent entrepreneur and co-founder of the staffing firm Allegis Group, became the majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. His business acumen and leadership skills have been instrumental in guiding the Ravens to multiple playoff appearances and two Super Bowl victories, the most recent being in 2013. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Under Bisciotti’s ownership, the team has emphasized strong management, talent development, and strategic player acquisitions, which have maintained the Ravens as a competitive force in the NFL. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bisciotti has also been committed to upgrading team facilities, enhancing the fan experience, and ensuring the Ravens are actively engaged in community initiatives. His influence within the league is marked by a collaborative approach to governance, contributing to NFL policies and strategic direction. Through his visionary leadership, Bisciotti has positioned the Ravens for sustained success and reinforced their reputation as a model franchise in professional sports.

16. Buffalo Bills – Kim and Terry Pegula – $6.8 billion net worth Source:Getty Kim and Terry Pegula, successful entrepreneurs with a diverse business portfolio, became the owners of the Buffalo Bills in 2014. Their acquisition was driven by a commitment to keep the team in Buffalo and enhance its competitive edge. Terry Pegula, with a strong background in natural gas development and real estate, along with Kim’s strategic vision, has invested significantly in the team’s infrastructure and player development. They have overseen substantial renovations to the Bills’ facilities, improving the overall fan experience and operational efficiency. Under their leadership, the Bills have achieved notable on-field success, including multiple playoff appearances, revitalizing the franchise and energizing the fan base. The Pegulas are also deeply involved in community initiatives, supporting local charities and economic development projects. Their influence in the NFL is marked by a focus on innovation and collaboration, contributing to league-wide advancements. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Through their stewardship, the Pegulas have positioned the Bills for long-term success and maintained a strong connection with the Buffalo community.

17. New Orleans Saints – Gayle Benson – $6.1 billion net worth Source:Getty Gayle Benson became the principal owner of the New Orleans Saints in 2018, following the passing of her husband, Tom Benson. With a background in interior design and business management, she has successfully carried forward the legacy of the Saints while imprinting her own leadership style on the franchise. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Under her ownership, the Saints have continued to be competitive in the NFL, sustaining their status as a formidable team in the league. Gayle Benson has prioritized maintaining a strong organizational culture, supporting strategic player acquisitions, and enhancing team facilities to improve both player performance and fan experience. Her philanthropic efforts are deeply rooted in the New Orleans community, where she has supported numerous local initiatives and charities, further solidifying the team’s bond with its fan base. Within the NFL, Benson is recognized for her commitment to collaboration and innovation, contributing to league-wide advancements. Her leadership has helped shape the Saints’ trajectory towards continued success and community involvement.

18. San Francisco 49ers – Denise DeBartolo York and Jed York (on right) – $5.8 billion net worth Source:Getty Denise DeBartolo York and her son, Jed York, have been instrumental in shaping the San Francisco 49ers’ legacy and success. Denise, part of the renowned DeBartolo family, took over as owner in 2000, upholding a rich tradition of excellence initiated by her brother, Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Jed York, becoming the CEO in 2010, has been a driving force behind the team’s modern resurgence. Their leadership has seen the 49ers reach multiple NFC Championship games and make a Super Bowl appearance.

19. Houston Texans – Janice McNair – $4.6 billion net worth Source:Getty Janice McNair became the principal owner of the Houston Texans following the passing of her husband, Bob McNair, in 2018. As the driving force behind the franchise, she has continued to uphold the vision and legacy set forth by Bob, who originally established the team in 1999. Janice’s business acumen and dedication have been crucial in maintaining the Texans’ status as a competitive team in the NFL.

20. Philadelphia Eagles – Jeffrey Lurie – $4.5 billion net worth Source:Getty Jeffrey Lurie, an accomplished businessman with a background in film and media, became the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994. Since acquiring the team, Lurie has transformed the Eagles into a powerhouse in the NFL, fostering a culture of innovation and success. Under his leadership, the Eagles have made several playoff appearances and secured their first Super Bowl victory in 2018.

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Dean Spanos – $2.4 billion net worth Source:Getty Dean Spanos, as the chairman of the Los Angeles Chargers, has played a significant role in the team’s evolution and growth. Coming from a family with a rich history in business, Spanos took over the day-to-day operations of the Chargers in 1994, following in the footsteps of his father, Alex Spanos. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Under his leadership, the Chargers have experienced several successful seasons, including numerous playoff appearances and a trip to the AFC Championship game.

22. Las Vegas Raiders – Mark Davis – $2.3 billion net worth Source:Getty Mark Davis, son of legendary NFL owner Al Davis, has been at the helm of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2011. With a background deeply entrenched in the Raiders’ culture, Mark has been instrumental in ushering the team into a new era. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions His most notable achievement is the successful relocation of the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, a strategic move that has significantly enhanced the team’s brand and market presence.

23. New York Giants – John Mara and Steve Tisch – Mara has a $500 million net worth, Tisch has a $1.6 billion net worth Source:Getty John Mara and Steve Tisch, as co-owners of the New York Giants, have been pivotal in steering the franchise through both challenging and successful times. John Mara, whose family has been associated with the Giants since its founding in 1925, took over as president and CEO in 2005, bringing with him a deep understanding of the team’s history and operations. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Steve Tisch, a successful film producer, joined as chairman and executive vice president in 2005, adding his business acumen and media expertise to the team’s leadership.

24. Detroit Lions – Sheila Ford Hamp – $2 billion net worth Source:Getty Sheila Ford Hamp serves as the owner of the Detroit Lions, leading the franchise with a commitment to fostering a winning culture. Taking over in 2020, she has emphasized innovation, diversity, and creating competitive opportunities for the team. Her leadership marks a pivotal era aimed at driving success on and off the field.

25. Tennessee Titans – Amy Adams Strunk – $2 billion net worth Source:Getty Amy Adams Strunk, as the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, has been integral in revitalizing the franchise since taking over in 2015. With a business background rooted in her family’s oil industry success, Strunk brought a fresh perspective and commitment to excellence to the team. Related Stories Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions Under her leadership, the Titans have seen a resurgence in performance, highlighted by multiple playoff appearances and a trip to the AFC Championship game in the 2019 season.

26. Arizona Cardinals – Michael Bidwell – $1.4 billion net worth Source:Getty Michael Bidwill, as the president and owner of the Arizona Cardinals, has played a crucial role in shaping the team’s direction and success. With a background in law and business, Bidwill stepped into a leadership role within the franchise in 2007, succeeding his father, Bill Bidwill. Under his stewardship, the Cardinals have experienced a marked transformation in both their competitive performance and community engagement.

27. Minnesota Vikings – Zygi Wilf – $1.3 billion net worth Source:Getty Zygi Wilf, a real estate magnate, became the principal owner of the Minnesota Vikings in 2005. With a background in business and successful real estate development, Wilf brought a strategic vision to the franchise. His leadership has been instrumental in revitalizing the Vikings’ brand and competitive standing within the NFL.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Art Rooney II – $1.2 billion net worth Source:Getty Art Rooney II, as the president and co-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been instrumental in maintaining the franchise’s storied success since taking the reins in 2003. With a background in law, Rooney brought a strategic and disciplined approach to team management, continuing the legacy of his father, Dan Rooney, and grandfather, Art Rooney Sr., the team’s founder.

29. Cincinnati Bengals – Mike Brown – $925 million net worth Source:Getty Mike Brown, as the owner of the Cincinnati Bengals, has been a central figure in the team’s development since taking over in 1991 following the passing of his father, Paul Brown, the legendary founder of the franchise. With a background deeply rooted in football, Mike Brown has dedicated much of his career to maintaining and advancing the Bengals’ position within the NFL.

30. Green Bay Packers – 537,460 stockholders – Owns 5.2 million shares of stock Source:Getty The Green Bay Packers boast a unique ownership structure, being the only publicly owned, non-profit, major professional sports team in the United States. With 537,460 stockholders collectively holding over 5 million shares, this community-owned model dates back to its inception in 1923, ensuring that the team remains in Green Bay.

31. Indianapolis Colts – Carlie Irsay-Gordon – (Net Worth Unknown) Source:Getty Carlie Irsay-Gordon has taken over as the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, solidifying her leadership in one of the NFL’s storied franchises. A key figure within the Colts organization for years, she now oversees operations, ensuring the team’s legacy of success both on and off the field continues. Her stewardship represents a new chapter of stability and vision for the franchise.