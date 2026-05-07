How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
See the full schedule with links to listen below!
Exciting news for Indiana Fever fans!
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is now the official radio broadcast partner of the Indiana Fever, bringing you live game coverage throughout the season.
Whether you’re at home, on the go catching the Fever in action has never been easier. Here’s how you can tune in and stay connected to every thrilling moment.
Live play-by-play will be by John Nolan and analysis will be given from Bria Goss.
Ways To Listen:
- Listen on Your Radio – FM Frequencies: Tune your radio to 93.5 FM or 107.5 FM to hear live play-by-play action and expert commentary.
- Stream Online – Visit 1075thefan.com to access the live audio stream.
- Use The Fan Mobile App – Download the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan mobile app from the App Store or Google Play for free.
- Enable Smart Devices – Connect to the game using your smart speaker. Just say, “Alexa, play 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan” or “Hey Google, stream 107.5 The Fan.”
- Check Other Station – If you do not hear us on The Fan – Try 93.1 WIBC
Here’s the full 2026 Indiana Fever regular season schedule with links to listen:
May
- May 9 — vs Dallas Wings, 1:00 pm (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) – Listen on 93.1 WIBC
- May 13 — @ Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- May 15 — vs Washington Mystics, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.1 WIBC
- May 17 — vs Seattle Storm, 6:00 pm – Listen on 93.1 WIBC
- May 20 — vs Portland Fire, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.1 WIBC
- May 22 — vs Golden State Valkyries, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.1 WIBC
- May 28 — @ Golden State Valkyries, 10:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- May 30 — @ Portland Fire, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
June
- Jun 4 — vs Atlanta Dream, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 6 — @ New York Liberty, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 8 — @ Washington Mystics, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 11 — vs Chicago Sky, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 13 — @ Connecticut Sun, 6:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 16 — vs Toronto Tempo, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 18 — vs Atlanta Dream, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 20 — @ Atlanta Dream, 1:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 22 — vs Phoenix Mercury, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 24 — vs Phoenix Mercury, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jun 27 — vs Los Angeles Sparks, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
July
- Jul 5 — @ Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 8 — @ Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 9 — @ Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 12 — @ Las Vegas Aces, 9:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 15 — vs Golden State Valkyries, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 17 — vs Seattle Storm, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 18 — vs New York Liberty, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 22 — vs Connecticut Sun, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 28 — @ Seattle Storm, 9:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Jul 31 — @ Portland Fire, 10:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
August
- Aug 2 — @ Minnesota Lynx, 1:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 6 — vs Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 8 — @ Chicago Sky, 3:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 11 — vs New York Liberty, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 14 — vs Dallas Wings, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 16 — @ Atlanta Dream, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 18 — @ Toronto Tempo, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 20 — @ Dallas Wings, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 22 — @ New York Liberty, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 23 — @ Chicago Sky, 7:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Aug 28 — vs Connecticut Sun, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
September
- Sep 24 — @ Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Sep 18 — @ Toronto Tempo, 7:30 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Sep 20 — vs Washington Mystics, 4:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
- Sep 22 — vs Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 pm – Listen on 93.5/107.5 The Fan
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