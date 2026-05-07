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How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is now the official radio broadcast partner of the Indiana Fever, bringing you live game coverage throughout the season.

Published on May 7, 2026

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WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

See the full schedule with links to listen below!

Exciting news for Indiana Fever fans!

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is now the official radio broadcast partner of the Indiana Fever, bringing you live game coverage throughout the season.

Whether you’re at home, on the go catching the Fever in action has never been easier. Here’s how you can tune in and stay connected to every thrilling moment.

Live play-by-play will be by John Nolan and analysis will be given from Bria Goss.

Ways To Listen:

  • Listen on Your Radio – FM Frequencies: Tune your radio to 93.5 FM or 107.5 FM to hear live play-by-play action and expert commentary.
  • Stream Online – Visit 1075thefan.com to access the live audio stream.
  • Use The Fan Mobile App – Download the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan mobile app from the App Store or Google Play for free.
  • Enable Smart Devices – Connect to the game using your smart speaker. Just say, “Alexa, play 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan” or “Hey Google, stream 107.5 The Fan.”
  • Check Other Station – If you do not hear us on The Fan – Try 93.1 WIBC

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