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Beyond The Bricks

Chief Starters of the Indy 500

Published on May 21, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at former chief starters of the Indy 500, starting with Fred Wagner, Seth Klein, Bull Vandewater, and Pat Vidan.  

In the second segment, they continue to look back at former flagmen of the Indy 500, continuing with Pat Vidan and his showmanship and him being an artist.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue to look back at the former flagmen of the Indy 500, with Duan Sweeney and Howdy Wilcox II.

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