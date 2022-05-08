Get To Know: Marcus Ericsson #8 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Marcus Ericsson – Chip Ganassi Racing – Car #8
All You Need To Know About Marcus Ericsson.
It stands to figure Marcus Ericsson enjoys a cup of Huski Chocolate while he watches his cooking shows.
Sure, he’d have to get his sponsor to send him a few cases (the hot chocolate mix isn’t yet available in the U.S)., but the company painted alongside Ericsson’s car has something in common with the 31 year old, 4th year IndyCar driver.
Both were born in Sweden.
Huski’s marketing campaign touts it as “born in the Arctic mountains of Sweden.”
For Ericsson, his birth place is described as a little more plain.
Marcus Ericsson was born September 2, 1990 in Kumla, Sweden, a small, flat town of 21,000 in the Narke Plain. It’s a town noted for three things: it’s history of shoemaking, and, most recently, a maximum security prison, and the invention of Bluetooth technology in the town’s biggest employer, Ericsson Industry.
Young Marcus began racing karts at a young age, and by the time he was 9, Marcus’s talent was discovered by Swedish Touring Car champion Fredrik Ekblom.
Ericsson’s name may be shared by the biggest company in Kumla, but if he was going to break into a racing career where he could leave his footprint, he knew it would not be from family money.
He stuck with karting, over the more expensive formula cars. After numerous karting titles in Sweden, Ericsson eventually caught they eye of fellow Swede and 1999 Indy 500 champion, Kenny Brack, who helped Marcus land a ride in Formula 3.
He won multiple races in various series throughout Japan and Europe, before landing a 2014 opportunity in Formula One. He jumped to IndyCar in 2019.
He may not watch the muppets, but he presumably sees plenty of Swedish Chefs on his favorite cooking shows. He is also an avid viewer of the NHL, where he keeps tabs on Swedish hockey players.
Marcus Ericsson resides in Indianapolis.
