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Fever Defeats Sky 114-106 in Overtime

Fever Defeat Sky 114-106 in Overtime

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky in overtime WNBA Commissioner's game Thursday night 114-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Published on June 12, 2026

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WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky in overtime WNBA Commissioner’s game Thursday night 114-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark had 32 points and 10 assists. They are the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to have 30-point double-doubles in the same game.

Indiana had a 19-point lead in the first half, but Chicago fought back with a 14-2 run to close the second quarter, cutting Indiana’s lead to 46-40 at halftime. The Sky kept the momentum going after the break, starting the third quarter on a 16-7 run to grab their first lead, 54-53, since it was 7-6.

The Fever had its lead trimmed 96-93 with 18.9 seconds left, and they had a five-point lead when Clark made two free throws. However, the team turned it over on an inbounds pass with 5.1 seconds remaining, allowing Chicago’s Skylar Diggins to make a long 3-pointer that tied the game at 98.

Boston hit a jumper from the free throw line to put the Fever ahead 106-101 in overtime, and Kelsey Mitchell followed with a fast-break layup to push the lead to seven.

Mitchell finished the game with 19 points, and Lexie Hull added 11 for the Fever, who improved their record to 7-5. The team made its first 23 free throw attempts before missing one with 46 seconds left in overtime, and Clark finished 15-of-15 from the line.

Indiana takes on the Connecticut Sun Saturday evening. The game tips off at 6-Eastern at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. You can listen to the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Fever Defeat Sky 114-106 in Overtime was originally published on wibc.com

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