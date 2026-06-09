Josef Newgarden Takes 6th Gateway Win

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway with Josef Newgarden winning for the second time this season, sixth at Gateway, and 34th career win, with 20 of them coming on ovals. They also talk about the late-night start and how the rain affected the race. They also talk about Marcus Ericsson and Christian Rasmussen getting podium finishes and Rasmussen getting an extension with Ed Carpenter Racing.

In the second segment, they talk about teams testing at Road America today with the race next weekend. They later answer fan questions with the race beginning on FS1.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Santino Ferrucci being the fastest in testing from Road America and TV ratings from Gateway.