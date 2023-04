BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Former Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight was admitted to a hospital Friday night with what is being called an “acute illness.” That’s according to a message that was sent out to prominent alumni of the basketball program. The message also said his family “hopes to have him back home soon.” Knight coached […] The post Former IU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Knight in Hospital with Illness appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.