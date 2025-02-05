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Advertise With 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

Advertise With 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

Ready to grow your brand with a partner Indianapolis sports fans already trust? Let's talk.

Published on February 5, 2025
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Advertise With 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

Put your brand in front of an audience that’s already locked in and already passionate about what it hears. As Indianapolis’s home for sports talk, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan connects you to a loyal, highly engaged fan base across on-air and digital platforms, giving your message the reach and credibility to make a real impact.

From on-air spots during the biggest games and conversations to digital campaigns that extend your story online, we’ll help you build a strategy that goes beyond impressions to real connection with the sports fans who matter most to your business.

Ready to grow your brand with a partner Indianapolis sports fans already trust? Let’s talk.

For online and/or radio advertising inquiries, contact:
email: michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

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