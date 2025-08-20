In the star-studded world of the NFL, the spotlight often shines not only on the guys putting in the work on the gridiron but also on the captivating women who stand by their sides as their main supporters.

Welcome to the list where we celebrate the allure and charisma of some of the remarkable NFL wives and girlfriends who add an extra touch of glamour to our football Sunday.

From accomplished models and successful entrepreneurs to influential social media stars and inspiring advocates, these women come from diverse backgrounds and have carved out their own impressive legacies to be proud of.

RELATED | Funniest College Football Names of 2025

While i am sure good looks help.. these woman have managed to capture NFL players hearts with their charm, intelligence, and ambition.

As we delve into this list, prepare to be enchanted by the influential figures who stand beside some of the NFL‘s biggest stars.

We think some of them might sound very familiar to you.

So dont wait any long, jump right in to the Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 below!

RELATED | Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season

1. Madison Beers | Rumored to be dating Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Madison Beer is a singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame after Justin Bieber shared her cover of Etta James’ “At Last” in 2012. Since then, she has built a successful music career, releasing hit singles and albums that showcase her pop and R&B-inspired sound. Known for her powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, Madison has cultivated a dedicated fanbase and established herself as a prominent figure in the music industry.

2. Hailee Steinfield | Married to Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld is a versatile American actress and singer, born on December 11, 1996, in Tarzana, California. She gained prominence with her breakthrough role in the 2010 film “True Grit,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Steinfeld has since expanded her career into music, achieving multi-platinum success with hits like “Love Myself” and “Starving.” Known for her dynamic presence in both the film and music industries, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent. In her personal life, Hailee has been in the spotlight for her recent relationship with NFL quarterback Josh Allen. Her influence and charisma make her a standout figure in the entertainment world.

3. Olivia Culpo | Married to 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Olivia Culpo is a renowned model, actress, and social media influencer who first rose to fame after winning the titles of Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012. Her success in beauty pageants paved the way for a flourishing career in the fashion industry, where she has become a prominent figure known for her impeccable style and presence on the runway. Olivia’s influence extends beyond modeling; she has made a mark as an actress, appearing in various film and television projects. With a strong social media following, she captivates audiences with her fashion insights and lifestyle content, cementing her status as a trendsetter. Her dynamic career and charismatic persona make her a celebrated and influential personality in the entertainment and fashion spheres.

4. Marissa Lawrence | Married to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence Marissa Lawrence, married to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is celebrated for her accomplishments and vibrant public presence. A former collegiate athlete herself, she now actively supports charitable initiatives and shares inspiring lifestyle content on social media, showcasing her dedication to impact, positivity, and wellness.

5. Sarah Jane Ramos | Engaged to Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Sarah Jane Ramos is a driven businesswoman with a background in criminalistics, having studied at Florida State University. Originally from Tampa, Florida, she transitioned from a hospitality career, working as a bartender at Marriott Hotels, to becoming a specialist in the wine industry. Her professional achievements are complemented by her high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, which has brought her into the public eye. Known for her expertise and charisma, Sarah Jane Ramos continues to make her mark both professionally and personally, balancing her career with her vibrant personal life.

6. Leanna Lennee | Married to Jaguars Wide Receiver Travis Hunter Leanna Lenee, the fiancée of NFL prospect Travis Hunter, has been a steadfast supporter of his journey from college football stardom to the professional stage. The couple, who began dating in 2022, announced their engagement in February 2024. A graduate of Kennesaw State University, Lenee holds a bachelor’s degree and has been a prominent figure in Hunter’s life, often appearing alongside him at key moments. The pair resides in Texas, where they maintain a private life, especially after facing public scrutiny in 2024. Despite stepping back from social media, they continue to share glimpses of their life through a joint YouTube channel, showcasing their strong bond and shared experiences.

7. Alix Earle | Dating Texans Wide Receiver Braxton Berrios Alix Earle is a social media influencer and content creator who gained rapid popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Known for her relatable personality, beauty tips, and lifestyle content, she has amassed a large following and become a prominent figure in the influencer space. Alix’s authenticity and engaging content have made her a favorite among fans and brands alike.

8. Kristin Juszczyk | Married to 49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk Kristin Juszczyk is a dynamic fashion designer and entrepreneur, known for her creative influence and her supportive role as the wife of NFL player Kyle Juszczyk. Raised in New York, she pursued higher education at Towson University in Maryland, where she cultivated her passion for design. Kristin’s career took off as she ventured into creating bespoke game-day outfits, gaining recognition for her innovative and stylish designs. Married to Kyle in 2019, Kristin has been a devoted partner, offering unwavering support throughout his NFL career. Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to her craft make her an inspiring figure in both the fashion industry and her personal life.

9. Christen Goff | Married to Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Christen Goff is a successful model and actress who has made a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment industries. Born in Valencia, California, she captured significant attention as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie of the year in 2022. Beyond her modeling achievements, Christen has also ventured into acting, with roles in films such as “Auggie” and “Seven’s Eleven.” Her high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Jared Goff has further amplified her public presence, making her a familiar face in sports and entertainment circles.

10. Anna Congdon | Dating Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley Anna Congdon is an American Instagram personality who has gained attention for her engaging online presence and her relationship with NFL player Saquon Barkley. Hailing from Forest City, Pennsylvania, Anna first came into the public eye in 2017 when she began dating Barkley. Together, they have a daughter and often share glimpses of their family life on social media, where Anna is celebrated for her vibrant personality and stylish posts. Her influence extends beyond her personal life, as she supports Barkley’s career with enthusiasm and charm. Anna’s blend of personal and social media influence makes her a notable figure in the digital space.

11. Mahogany Jones | Partner of Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Mahogany Jones, born Charyse Lois Marshall, is a celebrated American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her powerful and inspirational music. With a career marked by lyrical prowess, she has gained international acclaim not only as a recording and performance artist but also as a dedicated arts advocate and community activist. Her role as a U.S. musical ambassador has further amplified her influence, allowing her to promote the richness of hip-hop culture globally. Beyond her musical achievements, Mahogany is deeply committed to arts education, using her platform to inspire and educate emerging artists. Her dynamic career and passion for advocacy make her a formidable force in both the music and arts communities.

12. Nicole Anderson | Girlfriend to Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Nicole Anderson, the girlfriend of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, has captured attention for her supportive role in Gibbs’ life and career. Originally from Illinois, Anderson has a mixed heritage of Korean and Swedish roots. She pursued a degree in social work at Millikin University before transitioning into a career as a real estate agent with KW North Shore West. Known for her active social media presence, Anderson shares glimpses of her life, including moments supporting Gibbs at his games. The couple, reportedly dating since early 2023, maintains a relatively private relationship, occasionally sharing highlights on Instagram. Anderson’s blend of professional success and personal support has made her a notable figure alongside Gibbs during his rising NFL career.

13. Keeta Hill | Married to Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Keeta Hill, married to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, is known for her active role in managing family life while supporting Tyreek’s career. She has a strong presence on social media, where she shares family moments and highlights charitable initiatives, further showcasing her dedication to community impact and positivity.

14. Hannah Brooke | Engaged to Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson Hannah Brooke, the fiancée of New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson, is a model and former contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. The couple went public with their relationship in 2023, and they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Brooke, a graduate of San Diego State University, has pursued a career in music and modeling. The pair is also expecting their first child, as announced on social media, further solidifying their journey together.

15. Haley Cavinder | Married to Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson Haley Cavinder, a former college basketball star and social media influencer, is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The couple, who began dating in 2023, announced their engagement in April 2025 with a romantic beachfront proposal. Cavinder, known for her time with the Miami Hurricanes and her social media presence alongside her twin sister Hanna, has been a supportive partner, frequently attending Ferguson’s games. Their relationship has been celebrated for its openness and mutual encouragement.

16. Nicolette Dellanno | Married to Dolphin’s Quarterback Zach Wilson Nicolette Dellanno, a fashion designer and former competitive dancer, is married to Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson. The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged during a romantic trip to Italy in June 2024. Dellanno, originally from Colts Neck, New Jersey, works as a designer for Morgan & Co. and has a strong social media presence. Known for her stylish flair and supportive partnership, she and Wilson have shared glimpses of their life together, including family vacations and public appearances.

17. Sydney Warner | Married to 49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Sydney Warner, formerly known as Sydney Hightower, is a multifaceted personality who gained widespread recognition as a contestant on season 24 of The Bachelor. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a model and actress, captivating audiences with her charm and style. Sydney’s public profile is further accentuated by her marriage to NFL player Fred Warner, adding to her visibility and influence. Her dynamic presence extends to social media, where she engages with a wide audience, showcasing her lifestyle and fashion insights. With her blend of reality TV fame and social media prowess, Sydney Warner continues to be a notable figure in both the entertainment and sports worlds.

18. Claire Kittle | Married to 49ers Tight End George Kittle Claire Kittle is widely recognized as the supportive wife of NFL star George Kittle. A former college basketball player, Claire has transitioned her athletic passion into a successful career in personal training, running her own business, Claire Till Fitness, where she also taught barre classes. Her vibrant personality and active lifestyle have earned her a significant following as a social media influencer, where she shares insights into travel, family, and wellness. Known for her entrepreneurial spirit, Claire continues to inspire her followers while standing as a steadfast supporter of her husband’s illustrious football career.

19. Hannah Sand | Girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Dee Winters Hannah Sand, best known as the girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Dee Winters, has developed a public presence through her active engagement on social media platforms. She often uses her influence to share lifestyle content, promote wellness, and support charitable initiatives, reflecting a vibrant and inspiring personality beyond the spotlight of the NFL.

20. Ciara | Married to Steelers Quarterback Russell Wilson Ciara is a celebrated singer, songwriter, and performer who has made a significant impact on the music and entertainment industry. Rising to fame with her debut album “Goodies,” which included chart-topping hits like “1, 2 Step” and “Oh,” Ciara quickly established herself as a dynamic force in R&B and pop music. Her career is marked by numerous awards and accolades, showcasing her talent and versatility as an artist. Beyond music, Ciara is recognized for her captivating performances and fashion-forward style, solidifying her status as an influential entertainer. In addition to her artistic achievements, she is deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting various causes related to education, health, and social justice. Ciara’s multifaceted career and dedication to giving back make her an inspiring role model in the entertainment world.

21. Hailey Louise Williams | Married to Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams Hailey Louise Williams, formerly Hailey Lott, is married to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams. The couple, who met in 2013, tied the knot in 2025 after a decade-long relationship. Their wedding took place at Cap Juluca in Anguilla, featuring a weekend of celebrations, including a Caribbean beach barbecue and a surprise gospel choir at the ceremony. Hailey, a wellness coach, and Leonard, a standout NFL player, share a love for travel and celebrated their honeymoon in the Seychelles.

22. Marissa Rand | Dating Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid Marissa Rand, currently dating Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, is recognized for her dynamic public presence. With a focus on professional growth and lifestyle content, she actively engages on social media, sharing insights into wellness, advocacy, and personal moments, showcasing her multifaceted interests and dedication to uplifting others.

23. Callahan LaPorta | Married to Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Callahan LaPorta, formerly Callahan Dellinger, is married to Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. The couple, both alumni of the University of Iowa, tied the knot on June 14, 2025. Shortly after their wedding, they visited the Vatican, where they received a special blessing from Pope Leo XIV, marking a memorable start to their married life. Sam LaPorta, a standout NFL player, has had a successful career with the Lions, including a Pro Bowl rookie season. The couple’s connection to their Midwest roots and shared experiences as Hawkeyes highlight their journey together

24. Aja Jarrett | Married to Bears Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett Aja Jarrett, married to Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, celebrated their union in a stunning wedding at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. The event, planned by Ebony Peoples, was a blend of elegance and joy, featuring heartfelt vows and a lively reception. Aja, known for her impeccable style, wore a luxurious Shana bridal robe by Inna Elsie during her preparations, setting a tone of timeless elegance for the day. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple’s celebration was a testament to love and happiness.

25. Simone Biles | Married to Bears Safety Jonathan Owens Simone Biles is a trailblazing gymnast renowned for her extraordinary achievements and transformative impact on the sport. With a remarkable tally of 7 Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals, Biles stands as one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. Her exceptional athleticism and innovative routines have redefined gymnastics, inspiring a new generation of athletes. Beyond her athletic prowess, Biles is a powerful advocate for mental health, famously prioritizing her well-being during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her openness about mental health challenges has sparked important conversations across the sports world, reinforcing her role as a role model. She is married and has a fun to watch relationship with Jonathan Owens.

26. Cameron Newell Rose | Dating Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Cameron Rose Newell hails from Napa, California, and is known for her supportive relationship with Brock Bowers, a prominent rookie football player. Born in 2003, Cameron grew up in a close-knit family with one older and one younger sibling. She pursued her education at the University of Tennessee, demonstrating a commitment to her academic and personal growth. As a devoted partner, Cameron plays an integral role in Brock’s life, offering encouragement and support despite the challenges of their long-distance relationship. Her positive demeanor and dedication to those she cares about make her a noteworthy figure in her own right.

27. Taylor Swift | Dating Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Taylor Swift is a globally renowned singer-songwriter known for her storytelling, genre versatility, and record-breaking success. Emerging as a country artist in the mid-2000s, she transitioned into pop and beyond, delivering chart-topping albums like 1989, Reputation, and Midnights. With numerous Grammy wins and a massive fanbase, Swift is celebrated for her lyrical depth, reinvention, and cultural impact, solidifying her as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

28. Ronika Stone Love | Married to Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Ronika Stone, a professional volleyball player, is married to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, overlooking the ocean. Ronika, a former All-American volleyball player at the University of Oregon, dazzled in a sleek wedding gown and later changed into a sparkly romper for the reception. Jordan proposed to Ronika in Tuscany in 2024, marking the next chapter in their relationship, which began in 2020. Their wedding was attended by fellow athletes and featured elegant decor, including floral arrangements and a lively dance floor.

29. Brittany Mahomes | Married to Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes is renowned not only as the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes but also for her impressive achievements in her own right. A former professional soccer player, Brittany showcased her athletic prowess on the field before transitioning into a successful career as a fitness entrepreneur. She is a certified personal trainer with a degree in kinesiology, using her expertise to inspire others in their fitness journeys. Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Brittany is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, demonstrating her passion for sports and leadership in the industry. Her dynamic presence and commitment to health and fitness make her a prominent figure in both the sports world and the fitness community.