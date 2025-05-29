Listen Live
Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Published on May 29, 2025

The NBA is home to 30 teams spread across the United States, yet these teams aren’t created equal when it comes to market size.

Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago represent larger markets, while smaller markets like Salt Lake City, Indiana, and Oklahoma City hold their own charm but often face uphill battles in gaining the spotlight.

Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.

Larger markets command a bigger slice of the NBA revenue pie, driven by their substantial fan bases and the wealth of sponsorship opportunities available in urban hubs.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks operate in high-visibility settings, with millions of potential viewers tuning in to watch televised games.

For the league, prioritizing these teams in prime-time slots makes business sense.

Networks like ESPN, TNT, and ABC rely on high ratings to secure advertising revenue, and games involving global superstars in bigtime cities often draw more eyes than matchups featuring smaller-market squads.

EXTERNAL | Expansion Of The NBA

While the decision to favor larger markets may be financially justifiable, it often leaves smaller-market teams scrambling for exposure.

Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers can struggle to make it onto national television consistently, especially if they lack marquee players with global appeal.

RELATED | It’s Time For The Pacers To Go All Chips In

Less exposure may result in fewer sponsorships, reduced ticket sales for televised games, and lesser overall revenue to reinvest in talent or infrastructure.

While the challenge is steep, there are ways for smaller-market teams to balance the scales.

Building rosters with exciting, marketable players is a start and it just so happens there are some small markets teams doing just that.

Take a look below at Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size.

1. Large NBA Markets (over 2 million homes)

Source: Getty
Team TV Market Size* Metro Population**
1. New York Knicks / Brooklyn Nets 7.453M 19,216,182
2. LA Lakers / LA Clippers 5.735M 13,214,799
3. Chicago Bulls 3.472M 9,458,539
4. Philadelphia 76ers 2.997M 6,102,434
5. Dallas Mavericks 2.963M 7,573,136
6. Toronto Raptors 5,928,040
7. Golden State Warriors 2.653M 4,731,803
8. Atlanta Hawks 2.649M 6,020,364
9. Houston Rockets 2.570M 7,066,141
10. Washington Wizards 2.566M 6,280,487
11. Boston Celtics 2.490M 4,873,019
12. Phoenix Suns 2.158M 4,948,203

2. Medium NBA Markets (1.5 – 2 million homes)

Source: Getty
Team TV Market Size* Metro Population**
13. Minnesota Timberwolves 1.887M 3,654,908
14. Detroit Pistons 1.863M 4,319,629
15. Denver Nuggets 1.798M 2,932,415
16. Orlando Magic 1.731M 2,608,147
17. Miami Heat 1.693M 6,166,488
18. Cleveland Cavaliers 1.512M 2,048,449

3. Small NBA Markets (less than 1.5 million homes)

Source: Getty
Team TV Market Size* Metro Population**
19. Sacramento Kings 1.459M 2,363,730
20. Portland Trailblazers 1.315M 2,492,412
21. Charlotte Hornets 1.291M 2,636,883
22. Indiana Pacers 1.183M 2,074,537
23. Utah Jazz 1.100M 1,232,696
24. San Antonio Spurs 1.031M 2,550,960
25. Milwaukee Bucks 922K 1,575,179
26. Oklahoma City Thunder 755K 1,408,950
27. New Orleans Pelicans 664K 1,270,530
28. Memphis Grizzlies 620K 1,346,045
