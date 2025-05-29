Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

The NBA is home to 30 teams spread across the United States, yet these teams aren’t created equal when it comes to market size.

Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago represent larger markets, while smaller markets like Salt Lake City, Indiana, and Oklahoma City hold their own charm but often face uphill battles in gaining the spotlight.

Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.

Larger markets command a bigger slice of the NBA revenue pie, driven by their substantial fan bases and the wealth of sponsorship opportunities available in urban hubs.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks operate in high-visibility settings, with millions of potential viewers tuning in to watch televised games.

For the league, prioritizing these teams in prime-time slots makes business sense.

Networks like ESPN, TNT, and ABC rely on high ratings to secure advertising revenue, and games involving global superstars in bigtime cities often draw more eyes than matchups featuring smaller-market squads.

While the decision to favor larger markets may be financially justifiable, it often leaves smaller-market teams scrambling for exposure.

Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers can struggle to make it onto national television consistently, especially if they lack marquee players with global appeal.

Less exposure may result in fewer sponsorships, reduced ticket sales for televised games, and lesser overall revenue to reinvest in talent or infrastructure.

While the challenge is steep, there are ways for smaller-market teams to balance the scales.

Building rosters with exciting, marketable players is a start and it just so happens there are some small markets teams doing just that.

Take a look below at