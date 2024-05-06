10 Fun Facts On The Indy 500

Source:Getty

The Borg-Warner Trophy pays tribute to many of the most revered drivers in auto racing history year-round, but during the month of May it becomes the focal point for the drivers attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. It is a reminder of the glory and tradition associated with winning the fabled event.

With victory at the Indianapolis 500 comes the honor of having one’s face sculpted onto the 79-year-old trophy. Separate squares are affixed to its sterling-silver body, on which each winner’s face, name and winning year are permanently etched. A silversmith is commissioned each year to create the new champion’s portrait/sculpture in bas-relief for placement on the trophy.

Trophy height without base: 52 inches

52 inches Trophy height with base: 64.75 inches (or 5 feet, 4.75 inches)

64.75 inches (or 5 feet, 4.75 inches) Trophy weight with base: Approximately 110 pounds

To learn more on the Borg-Warner trophy visit IMS.com.