If you do not know much about the Indianapolis 500 we have some fun facts for you!
Take a look below at our 10 fun facts on the Indy 500 to help you survive any conversation about the race this May!
1. The Indy 500 is the world’s largest single-day sporting event and draws more than 300,000 people every year.Source:Getty
In 2022 The Indianapolis Motor Speedway had over 325,000 fans attend the Indy 500!
2. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the race is held, spans an impressive 253 acres.Source:Getty
3. Over the course of its 100+ year history, the Indy 500 has been won by 75 different drivers.Source:Getty
The first winner in 1911 was American racer Ray Harroun, and the most recent winner is Jozef Newgarden in 2023.
4. Hélio Castroneves, A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser share the record for the most victories at the Indy 500 with four each.Source:Getty
A list of the four drivers that have won four Indy 500’s and what year they won:
Hélio Castroneves years won – 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021
A. J. Foyt years won – 1961, 1964, 1967, and 1977
Rick Mears years won – 1979, 1984, 1988, and 1991
Al Unser years won – 1970–71, 1978, and 1987
5. During World War II, the speedway was used as a training ground for military aviators who sat in their planes while they circled around its 2.5 mile oval track at high speeds to simulate battle conditions in Europe and Asia.Source:Getty
6. Ray Harroun won the very first Indy 500 in 1911 with an average speed of 74.59 mph.Source:Getty
7. Scott Dixon holds a record for most laps led in the Indy 500.Source:Getty
8. The Borg-Warner Trophy has been awarded to winning drivers since 1936.Source:Getty
One of the Most Coveted Trophies in the World of Sports
The Borg-Warner Trophy pays tribute to many of the most revered drivers in auto racing history year-round, but during the month of May it becomes the focal point for the drivers attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. It is a reminder of the glory and tradition associated with winning the fabled event.
With victory at the Indianapolis 500 comes the honor of having one’s face sculpted onto the 79-year-old trophy. Separate squares are affixed to its sterling-silver body, on which each winner’s face, name and winning year are permanently etched. A silversmith is commissioned each year to create the new champion’s portrait/sculpture in bas-relief for placement on the trophy.
- Trophy height without base: 52 inches
- Trophy height with base: 64.75 inches (or 5 feet, 4.75 inches)
- Trophy weight with base: Approximately 110 pounds
To learn more on the Borg-Warner trophy visit IMS.com.
9. The winner of the Indy 500 is traditionally presented with a wreath and a bottle of milk.Source:Getty
10. In 1992 Al Unser came really close to winning his third consecutive Indy 500 title.Source:Getty
Unser’s bid to become the first three-time consecutive Indy 500 champion was thwarted when he finished second to Mark Donohue in the 1972 Indianapolis 500.