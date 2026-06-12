The Fan adjusts weekday programming, moving Query & Company to 10 AM-1 PM and adding Rich Eisen's show from 1-3 PM.

Rich Eisen, a respected sports broadcaster, will bring his Emmy-nominated show to The Fan, featuring interviews and analysis.

The addition of Eisen's show aims to build on the station's momentum and create a more cohesive programming strategy across the day.

The Fan Welcomes National Sports Personality Rich Eisen to Weekday Lineup Starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – June 9, 2026 – The Fan is excited to announce a weekday programming update beginning Monday, June 15th. Query & Company will move to a new timeslot, airing weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Immediately followed by The Rich Eisen Show that will join the lineup and air on weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., bringing listeners one of the top respected and entertaining voices in sports media.

“As listener habits continue to evolve, it’s important that our lineup evolves with them” said Andrea Kahrer, Vice President and General Manager for Radio One Indiana. “Moving Query & Company up in the day allows us to build on the momentum Jake has established while creating a stronger, more cohesive programming strategy across the entire day. The addition of Rich Eisen gives our audiences access to one of the more respected voices in sports, making the Fan’s weekday lineup stronger.”

Hosted by Rich Eisen, one of the most recognizable personalities in sports broadcasting, The Rich Eisen Show delivers a unique blend of insightful sports analysis, engaging interviews, humor, and pop culture discussion. The program features conversations with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment while providing expert coverage of the NFL, college football, basketball, and the sports stories that matter most to fans.

“We are thrilled to add Rich Eisen to The Fan lineup,” said Program Director David Wood. “Rich has built a national reputation for credibility, intelligence, and entertaining conversation. His ability to connect with sports fans while delivering thoughtful analysis makes him a perfect addition to our programming.”

Eisen is the host of the three-time Emmy-nominated The Rich Eisen Show, which airs live nationally on Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, and streams on Audacy. He was the first on-air personality hired by NFL Network prior to its launch in 2003 and remains one of the network’s most prominent figures.

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Since 2010, Eisen has served as host of the Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning, the NFL’s premier pregame program. He also anchors NFL Network’s extensive coverage of marquee league events, including the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, and the Super Bowl.

A five-time Sports Emmy Award nominee for Outstanding Studio Host, Eisen has become one of the most accomplished broadcasters in sports television. Before joining NFL Network, he spent seven years at ESPN as a popular anchor on SportsCenter, helping define the network’s coverage during one of its most influential eras.

Listeners can tune in to The Rich Eisen Show weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning June 15 on The Fan.

The Fan is Indianapolis’ premier destination for sports talk, delivering comprehensive local and national sports coverage, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews with the athletes, coaches, and personalities shaping the sports world.