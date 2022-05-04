Get To Know: Jack Harvey #45 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Jack Harvey – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Car #45
All You Need To Know About Jack Harvey.
Jack Harvey knows about patience. Year after year, he endured the importance of waiting for the perfect opportunity. After beginning karting at the age of 9, he had back-to-back seasons as the Indy Lights runner-up before Michael Shank Racing signed him for the 2017 IndyCar season. A startup team, they let him know in advance- they won’t run a full season right away. He made 19 starts in his 1st 3 years, then signed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after year 5.
He’s a little bit “old school”, the guy whose piercing blue eyes are focused on rewarding the trust his new team placed in him. His favorite music is classic rock on vinyl, and his racing heroes are James Hunt, A.J. Foyt and Jim Clark.
Harvey grew up in the village of Bassingham, England, along with 1424 other people. Before joining the sport that has placed him around the world- he’s competed in 5 series in his career- Harvey spent his free time following British soccer. He still loves Liverpool and Lincoln City.
A fan of Marvel comics and Star Wars movies, Harvey resides in Indianapolis.
