Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends In the NBA, the spotlight doesn't just focus on the players making waves on the court but also on the captivating women who stand beside them as their most ardent supporters. Welcome to our celebration of the allure and charisma of some of the most remarkable NBA wives and girlfriends who bring an extra touch of glamour to every game night. From accomplished models and thriving entrepreneurs to influential social media stars and inspiring advocates, these women come from diverse backgrounds and have crafted their own impressive legacies to be proud of. While beauty certainly plays a part, these women have captured the hearts of NBA stars with their charm, intelligence, and ambition. As we delve into this list, prepare to be enchanted by the influential figures who stand beside some of the NBA's biggest stars. You might recognize some familiar faces among them. So, don't wait any longer—dive right into the Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends below!

1. Megan Thee Stallion | Girlfriend to Mavericks Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper known for hits like “Savage,” “WAP,” and “Hiss.” Rising to fame in 2019, she’s become a powerhouse in hip-hop with chart-topping music, viral moments, and major awards. In summer 2025, she made headlines beyond music by going public with NBA star Klay Thompson, confirming their relationship with romantic vacation photos.

2. Savannah James | Married to Lakers LeBron James Savannah James is an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and designer, widely recognized as the wife of NBA star LeBron James. She has successfully pursued her own career ventures, including launching a furniture line and engaging in various philanthropic activities. Savannah is also known for her dedication to supporting her husband’s career and raising their family.

3. Ayesha Curry | Married to Warriors Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry is a Canadian-American actress, celebrity cook, and television personality. She gained fame through her culinary career, hosting her own cooking show, “Ayesha’s Homemade,” on the Food Network. Ayesha has authored several cookbooks and launched a successful cookware line. Beyond cooking, she has appeared in various TV shows and movies, and is known for her entrepreneurial ventures, including a lifestyle brand and a restaurant. Ayesha is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts and advocacy for healthy eating and family wellness.

4. Ana Montana | Girlfriend to Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball https://www.instagram.com/p/CLzxA5onsw1 Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, is a successful model and social media influencer. She is well-known for her modeling work and for sharing lifestyle content on social media platforms, where she has a significant following. Ana has collaborated with various fashion brands and continues to build her presence in the modeling industry.

5. Katya Elise Henry | Girlfriend to Heat Tyler Herro Katya Elise Henry is a fitness model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, best known as the girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro. With a massive online following, Katya shares fitness routines, wellness tips, and lifestyle content, inspiring fans to lead healthier lives. She is also the founder of her own fitness brand, WBK Fit. Katya and Tyler share a strong relationship and are proud parents, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Her vibrant personality and entrepreneurial spirit have made her a standout figure beyond her connection to the NBA.

6. Daniela Rajic | Married To Philadelphia 76ers Paul George Daniela Rajic is a former dancer and model who transitioned into entrepreneurship. She co-founded the swimwear brand “Nude Swim” with Sarah Nasser. Her career began as a dancer, but she later pursued modeling and business ventures, establishing herself as a fashion icon and social media personality.

7. Anamaria Goltes | Engaged to Las Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic Anamaria Goltes is a Slovenian model and digital creator known for her work in fashion and lifestyle content. She began her modeling career in 2017, becoming an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie, and later signed with the Immortal Model Management agency. Anamaria is also recognized for her presence on social media, where she shares fashion and lifestyle content with her followers.

8. Jade Jones | Engaged to Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Jade Jones, girlfriend to Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, is a talented multimedia artist and designer. Known for her creativity, she often shares her artistic projects and designs on social media. Jade and Tyrese are celebrated for their close relationship and mutual support in their respective careers.

9. laura vizla | Married to Hawks Kirstaps Porzingas Laura has modeled for brands like Jo Malone and Creme Haute Parfumerie. She is passionate about travel, having visited destinations like Greece, France, and Bali. Laura and NBA player Kristaps Porzingis started dating in 2019, keeping their relationship mostly private

10. Emma Pritchard | Married to Celtics Payton Pritchard Emma Pritchard, married to Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard, keeps a relatively private life. While not much is publicly known about her, she is recognized for her supportive role in Payton’s basketball journey and their shared moments celebrated on social media.

11. Kysre Gondrezick | Girlfriend to Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Kysre Gondrezick is an American professional basketball player born on July 27, 1997, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She played college basketball at the University of Michigan and West Virginia University. Gondrezick was a standout player in high school, earning titles like Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year.

12. Anne de Paula | Married to 76ers Joel Embiid Anne de Paula, married to Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, is a Brazilian model best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The couple shares a son, Arthur, and often showcases their family life on social media. Anne is admired for her successful modeling career and her supportive partnership with Joel.

13. Alisah Chanel | Married to Mavericks P.J. Washington Alisah Chanel, married to Dallas Mavericks’ P.J. Washington, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. Known for her engaging online presence, she shares lifestyle, beauty, and family-focused content, often highlighting her role as a supportive partner and mother.

14. Coco Jones | Engaged to Cavaliers Donavan Mitchell Coco Jones is a Grammy-winning singer and actress who rose to fame through Disney Channel’s Let It Shine and later broke out musically with her hit “ICU.” Her 2025 debut album Why Not More? solidified her place in R&B, blending soulful vocals with modern flair. She also stars as Hilary Banks on Bel-Air and appeared as a Battle Advisor on The Voice. In July 2025, she announced her engagement to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, marking a new chapter in her rising career and personal life.

15. Hazel Renee | Married to Warriors Draymond Green Hazel Renee, married to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, is an actress and reality TV personality. She gained recognition for her roles in shows like Empire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Beyond her acting career, Hazel is also a singer and has a strong presence in the entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and share a blended family, often showcasing their love and family life on social media. Hazel is admired for her style, charisma, and support for Draymond both on and off the court.

16. Aysia Janelle | Girlfriend to Bucks Myles Turner Aysia Janelle is known for her relationship with NBA player Myles Turner. While specific details about her career are limited, she has gained attention for her public appearances and social media presence. There is no widely available information about her professional endeavors outside of her public persona.

17. Rachelle Di Stasio | Dating Bucks Jericho Sims Rachelle Di Stasio, a former Miss New York, is currently dating NBA player Jericho Sims, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The couple has been gaining attention as a dynamic pairing in the sports and pageant world.

18. Kiara Morrison | Married to Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan Kiara Morrison is known as the partner of NBA player DeMar DeRozan. She holds a position as the Chief Executive Officer at Derozan Inc. Details about her specific career achievements outside of this role are limited, but she is recognized for her involvement in supporting DeRozan’s professional endeavors.

19. Jordyn Woods | Engaged to Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Jordyn Woods, girlfriend to New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, is a model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her modeling career and appearances on reality TV. Jordyn also runs her own fitness and fashion ventures, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. The couple is admired for their strong bond and public displays of support for one another.

20. Marlen Polanco Davis | Married to Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Source: Getty Marlen Polanco Davis, a former model with Dominican roots, is known for her private life as the wife of NBA star Anthony Davis. A devoted homemaker and mother of three, she focuses on family and home while supporting her husband’s illustrious basketball career.

21. Draya Michele | Girlfriend to Rockets Jaylen Green Draya Michele is a model, actress, and entrepreneur, widely recognized for her fashion and beauty ventures, including her swimwear line, Mint Swim. She is currently dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, and the couple has garnered attention for their stylish appearances and high-profile relationship. Draya, who rose to fame on reality TV, has since built a successful career as a businesswoman and influencer, inspiring fans with her glamorous lifestyle and entrepreneurial spirit.

22. Kamiah Adams-Beal | Married to Suns Bradley Beal Kamiah Adams-Beal is married to NBA star Bradley Beal, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and share a strong bond, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

23. GloRilla | Girlfriend to Raptors Brandon Ingram GloRilla, is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Memphis who rose to fame with her viral 2022 hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and has since become one of the leading voices in Southern hip-hop, known for her bold lyrics and energetic style. In 2025, she made headlines not just for her music, but for her personal life, as she is now officially dating NBA star Brandon Ingram.

24. Winnie Harlow | Engaged to Bucks Kyle Kuzma Winnie Harlow is a world-renowned supermodel and activist, celebrated for breaking barriers in the fashion industry as one of the first prominent models with vitiligo. Engaged to Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, Winnie has built a successful career, walking for top designers and appearing in major campaigns. Beyond modeling, she uses her platform to promote self-love, diversity, and acceptance. Winnie and Kyle, who got engaged in 2023, often share their love and support for each other on social media, making them one of the NBA’s most admired power couples.

25. Mary Conley | Married to Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley Mary Conley is a blogger and influencer, known for her engaging content on lifestyle and home design. She shares insights into her life as a mother and wife of NBA player Mike Conley. Mary has built a following by offering a candid look into her personal experiences and creative endeavors.

26. Karla Lessling | Dating Raptors Gradey Dick Toronto Raptors player Gradey Dick is reportedly dating Karla Lessing, a standout swimmer from the University of Kansas. The relationship gained attention after the couple shared a viral Instagram photo, sparking speculation and sweet comments online. Lessing, a senior at Kansas, and Dick, an NBA rising star, have become a topic of interest among fans and media alike.

27. Marlene Wilkerson | Married to Mavericks Kyrie Irving Marlene Wilkerson is a social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur, widely recognized as the wife of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. Known for her beauty and lifestyle content, Marlene has built a strong online presence, inspiring her followers with wellness tips, fashion, and personal insights. The couple, who keep much of their relationship private, share a child together and are often admired for their commitment to family and spirituality. Marlene’s influence extends beyond her role as Kyrie’s partner, as she continues to carve out her own identity in the digital space.

28. Hailey Van With | Dsting Magic Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith is a rising star in women’s basketball, known for her impressive skills and competitive spirit on the court. She is currently dating Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, forming a power couple in the basketball world. Hailey gained national attention during her college basketball career and is celebrated for her leadership and talent. Together, she and Jalen are admired for their athletic achievements and supportive relationship, often sharing glimpses of their lives on social media.

29. Sydel Curry-Lee | Marries to Suns Damion lee Sydel Curry-Lee, the younger sister of NBA star Stephen Curry, is married to Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee. The couple, known for their warmth and authenticity, shares a growing family and is expecting their third child.