Get To Know: Devlin DeFrancesco #29 – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Devlin DeFrancesco – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport – Car #29

All You Need To Know Devlin Defrancesco.

At 5’5” and 130 pounds, Devlin DeFrancesco knows he isn’t exactly physically imposing. He’s just fine with that.

The old saying goes, “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” For the first four months of the year 2000, Devlin DeFrancesco was fighting for all he was worth.

He was significantly smaller than any of the four French bulldogs he currently owns. That was part of being 15 weeks premature, one would assume. That’s why we was just over a pound at birth, and was read last rites while in an incubator at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital. Devlin DeFrancesco fought to stay alive. Four months later, his eyes finally opened. Devlin was able to go home.

These days, Miami is home for the 22 year old rookie. He began karting at the age of 6, and has won championships in Canadian National Karting, Spanish Formula 3 and Indy Pro 2000.

One of 5 children, DeFrancesco is fluent in English and Italian and refreshes with peach lemonade after a good cycling workout.