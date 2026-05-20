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Beyond The Bricks

2026 All-Request Night

Published on May 19, 2026

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Beyond The Bricks IndyCar Podcast on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they have their annual all-request night, talking about the Andretti curse, when IMS was an aviation depot during WWI, Wilbur Shaw’s pet lion, and a doctor driver.

In the second segment, they continue their annual all-request night, talking about Kevin Cogan, Floyd Roberts, and Jim Phillippe.  

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue their all-request night, talking about Sid Collins interviewing Cyd Charisse and MG Liquid Suspension Cars.

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