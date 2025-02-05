Listen Live
Sports

Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Published on February 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Contact Us

Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Hi there, and welcome to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s Contact Us page!

Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you!

Reach out, and we’ll get back to you faster than a game-winning buzzer-beater. Let’s talk!

Station Info

Location: 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan 40 Monument Circle Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: 317-266-9422

Call-In Line: 317-239-1070

Click here to listen live to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Station Contacts

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Operations Manager: Jeff Rickard – jeff.rickard@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Todd Meyer – todd.meyer@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director: Thomas Englert – tenglert@radio-one.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

More Trending
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close