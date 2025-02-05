Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Contact 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Hi there, and welcome to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s Contact Us page!
Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you!
Reach out, and we’ll get back to you faster than a game-winning buzzer-beater. Let’s talk!
Station Info
Location: 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan 40 Monument Circle Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Main Line: 317-266-9422
Call-In Line: 317-239-1070
Click here to listen live to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Station Contacts
Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com
Operations Manager: Jeff Rickard – jeff.rickard@radio-one.com
Assistant Program Director: Todd Meyer – todd.meyer@radio-one.com
Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director: Thomas Englert – tenglert@radio-one.com