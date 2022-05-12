Get To Know: Santino Ferrucci #23 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Santino Ferrucci – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Car #23

All You Need To Know About Santino Ferrucci.

Finish better than where you started. It seems like it could be the official motto of Santino Ferrucci. It’s not where the journey began. It’s the direction you decide to take it.

Perhaps that’s how he ended up in IndyCar.

He began his career as a promising karter near his him in Woodbury, Connecticut. GQ magazine featured his skill when he was just 11 years old, and by the age of 14, he was racing professionally in the SPF2000 winter series. Within 4 years, he left for Europe to race in multiple disciplines.

In 2018, he ran into trouble while running Formula2, suspended for in car infractions.

He left the series, but stayed as a Formula One test driver.

It’s not where you begin, it’s the direction you decide to take it.

Ferrucci returned state side, running a pair of 2018 IndyCar races for Dale Coyne Racing before signing with the team full time in 2019.

In 3 Indy 500s, he has: Started 23rd and finished 7th, started 19th and finished 4th, and started 23rd and finished 6th. He has an average improvement of 16 spots per race, and has led in all 3 outings. Statistics befitting his racing journey.

Energetic and gregarious, Ferrucci enjoys online gaming and Marvel comics. He is also an avid golfer.