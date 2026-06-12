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6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move t...

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

The exact stadium site is still being finalized, but one thing is certain: they're in our house now.

Published on June 12, 2026

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  • Bears must change their name and colors to fit Indiana's identity
  • New rivalry with the Detroit Lions, not the Packers
  • Domed stadium required, no exceptions for Chicago weather
NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

It’s official. Well, almost. The Chicago Bears are packing their bags and heading across the state line, and Indiana couldn’t be more ready to receive them. On June 4th, the Bears’ board of directors voted to move the team to Hammond after Illinois lawmakers failed to pass an incentive bill for their planned Arlington Heights site.

Indiana lured them with a sweetheart deal backed by taxes on admissions, hotels, restaurants, and tolls and the Bears committed $2 billion of their own money to seal it.

The exact stadium site is still being finalized, but one thing is certain: they’re in our house now. And in Indiana, we have a few ground rules. And if we have a chance to poke fun we will!

Take a look below at 6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree.

RELATED | Hammond Mayor: State of Indiana Took Care of Us in Bears Stadium Deal

RELATED | Chicago Bears Vote to Advance Stadium Project in Hammond

1. Pick a New Name

Midwest Wolves in the Evening Sun
Source: Laura Hedien / Getty

“Chicago Bears” doesn’t exactly work when you’re playing in Hammond. The Hammond Hoosiers has a nice ring to it. The Indiana Wolves isn’t bad either — funny enough, that’s actually what the local high school goes by. Either way, the “Chicago” part has got to go.

2. New Colors

2026 Indiana Spring Football Game
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Navy and orange is very much a Chicago thing. Welcome to Indiana — home of Cream and Crimson. Black and Gold works too if you want to go Purdue. We’re flexible. You’re not anymore.

3. New Rivalry

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers
Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

The Bears-Packers rivalry belongs to Illinois. Hammond is practically a straight shot to Detroit, so the Lions make a lot more geographic sense now. Besides, we kind of like the Packers. That’s Chicago’s problem, not ours.

4. Domed Stadium, No Exceptions

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Nobody is sitting outside in a Hammond January watching a four-win team. Plans already call for a translucent roof, so at least they got this one right.

5. Breaded Tenderloins Only

Massive breaded pork tenderloin sandwich with toppings in Iowa, USA
Source: Jeff R Clow / Getty

This is Indiana. The Breaded Pork Tenderloin is a religion here. No sausages, no Italian beef — if it’s not on a giant bun and hanging off the sides of the plate, it doesn’t belong in the concession stand.

6. New Mascot

Straight on view of a Gray Wolf looking through the trees
Source: Cavan Images / Sara Montour Lewis / Getty

There are no bears in Hammond, Indiana. There is, however, a Wolf Lake sitting right next to the proposed stadium site. We’re just saying — the Hammond Wolves is right there and it makes more sense than a bear that moved here from Illinois.

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree was originally published on wibc.com

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