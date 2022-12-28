Contact us
Location:
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan 40 Monument Circle Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Main Line: 317-266-9422
Call-In Line: 317-239-1070
Station Contacts:
Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com – 317-513-5146
Operations Manager: David Wood – david.wood@radio-one.com
Assistant Program Director: Todd Meyer – todd.meyer@radio-one.com
Senior Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director: Tricia Wicks – tricia.wicks@radio-one.com
