Listen Live
HomeUncategorized

Contact Us

Posted December 28, 2022

Contact us

Location:

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan 40 Monument Circle Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: 317-266-9422

Call-In Line: 317-239-1070

Station Contacts:

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com – 317-513-5146

Operations Manager: David Wood – david.wood@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Todd Meyer – todd.meyer@radio-one.com

Senior Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director: Tricia Wicks – tricia.wicks@radio-one.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close