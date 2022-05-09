Get To Know: Callum Ilott #77 – Juncos Hollinger Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Callum Ilott – Juncos Hollinger Racing – Car #77
All You Need To Know About Callum Ilott.
When 23 year old Callum Ilott decided to spend his 2022 season racing IndyCar, he said he was off to pursue the “American Dream.”
In 2001, Ricardo Juncos left Argentina with $400 in a backpack, intent on someday owning his own racing team. He arrived in Miami, started working as a racing mechanic, and soon personified the “American Dream”.
21 years later, he co-owns Juncos Hollinger Racing, and, when he needed a driver for the 2022 season, he plucked Ferrari’s F1 test driver to come state side. Ilott jumped at the chance.
It’s a partnership that began last season for 3 races. Ilott showed great promise, and when there was question how Juncos locked in Callum for this season, Juncos responded “I asked him.”
Callum Ilott was born and raised in Cambridge, England, a University city 55 miles north of England. As a racer, he’s proven a quick study. He began karting at age 9, and after winning in various series, he joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2015. He was signed as a Scuderia Ferrari test driver 5 years later.
When he’s not watching his favorite show “Money Heist” in his Indianapolis home, Callum Ilott can be found building remote control cars or playing video games.
