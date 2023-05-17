Did You Know There Is A Golf Course That Goes Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

While the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is well over 100 years old, the golf course located on its fabled grounds is as well.

It was in 1929 that new owner Captain Eddie Rickenbacker took the suggestion of track founders Carl Fisher and Jim Allison and installed a golf course as a year-round source of income to help make improvements.

In those days there was not a lot going on at the track outside of the Indy 500 so the facility would lay idle.

The course opened with nine holes on the infield of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and nine outside of the backstretch of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, accessible by a footbridge which spanned the backstretch approximately where the tunnel is now located, just north of the turn-two VIP suites.

The greens fees for the first few years ran $1 during the week and $1.50 for weekends and holidays.

now you can plan on spending $200 for a normal round of 18 holes. But let us be the first to tell you it is completely worth it!

In 2008, the magazine World Traveler declared Brickyard Crossing to be one of the 10 most unique courses in the country.

For more information on how you can get out to play the Brickyard crossing visit brickyardcrossing.com.

There are even opportunities for you to play while cars are on the track!