Get To Know: Stefan Wilson #25 – Cusick Motorsports with Dragon Speed, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Stefan Wilson – Cusick Motorsports with Dragon Speed – Car #25
All You Need To Know About Stefan Wilson.
Just 32 laps after his 3rd Indianapolis 500 had started, Stef Wilson’s day was done.
It was a cruel irony, really. The one time he needed to get something to stop, and it, instead, kept going. It’s the opposite of the way his career has treated him. Typically, every time he seemed to have something going, an invisible barrier would pop up. Stefan Wilson would carry on.
The younger brother of the late Justin Wilson, Stefan was born September 20, 1989 in Sheffield, England. At the age of 16, he began racing for his brother’s team in the Formula Palmer Audi Autumn Trophy. He stayed with the series for two years, also ran in Formula 3, and came to the United States to race Indy Lights in 2009.
Wilson won races in Lights, despite driving for 4 teams in 4 seasons. Those barriers, you see? They kept popping up.
Like 2017. Stefan had a ride confirmed with Andretti Autosport- the team with which his brother was to spend the 2016 season before being fatally injured in August, 2015- but there was an issue.
In 2017, 2-time time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso wanted to run Indy, but Michael Andretti didn’t have an available car.
Enter Stefan Wilson. The always likable, always accommodating Brit stepped aside and waited another year for his chance. A year later, he was leading the race with 7 laps left. He stayed up front for 3 of them, but damn that fuel light.
A barrier, again. He finished 15th.
Stef Wilson’s sponsor that year was “Driven to Save Lives”, an organ donor network that’s become close to his heart. Justin helped save eight lives through organ donation, so his little brother has taken up the cause.
He loves working with children, notably his nieces. He also works with special needs children though TherAPlay physical and occupational therapy.
Married to Katie and the tallest member in the field at just over 6’3”, Wilson calls Indianapolis home.
