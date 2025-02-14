Listen Live
Trackside With Curt Cavin And Kevin Lee

Published on February 14, 2025

trackside 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan IndyCar racing national podcast

Trackside With Curt Cavin And Kevin Lee

Trackside

The show of record for all things IndyCar.

Kevin Lee is an announcer for FOX Sports coverage of INDYCAR and also is part of the broadcast team for IMSA sports cars on NBC Sports. 

Curt Cavin covered INDYCAR and motorsports at the Indianapolis Star for 30 years and is now part of the digital and editorial team for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR. 

Comments and questions for the show are welcome via X at @KevinLee23. 

“Trackside” airs weekly and daily in May. 

Race Of Champions: Sydney
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

RLL Signs Mick Schumacher for 2026

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Ryan Hunter-Reay to McLaren for 110th Indy 500

Formula 3 Championship - Round 9:Spa-Francorchamps - Sprint Race
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Caio Collet Promoted to Foyt

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Marco Andretti Retires from Motorsports

NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

IndyCar Alliances Made Across Indy NXT

Alex Palou, (10) Chip Ganassi Racing wins the NTT IndyCar...
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Fall IMS Testing Underway

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Racing  |  Landon Coons

Rinus VeeKay Moves to Juncos Hollinger

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Could Connor Zilisch Compete in the Indy 500?

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Thad Matta talks Greenbrier tip, up and coming player
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Thad Matta Talks Greenbrier Success, Finley Bizjack, And His Thanksgiving Prep

Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports  |  James Adams

Former Texans DT Seth Payne Previews Colts-Texans!

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts Place Ashton Dulin on IR, Elevate Familiar Former All-Pro

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Sophie Cunningham Joins Kelsey Mitchell In Signing With Project B

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts Legends Mathis, Wayne, And Vinatieri Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers
7 Items
Sports  |  Eddie Garrison

Pacers Show Fight But Come Up Short in Loss to Pistons | Game Recap

NFL: NOV 23 Colts at Chiefs
Sports  |  James Adams

Questions About Colts Will Continue After K.C Collapse

