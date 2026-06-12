Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440 returns for its fourth year on Saturday, July 4 featuring a street festival and 20-minute fireworks show! The street festival, presented by Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana, begins at 6 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream stands, and beverages on American Legion Mall and a Kids Zone on Meridian Street.

Downtown Indy’s festival stage on North Street will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Live Indiana. The eight-piece pop, R&B, dance band Living Proof is set to headline alongside Grupo Bembé, drawing from Latin and salsa influences.

Firework festivities, including a countdown and pre-event programming, begin at 10 p.m. and the launch site remains at the 500 N Meridian building with optimal viewing areas on the Indiana War Memorial Grounds and American Legion Mall.

Synced Music With Fireworks

Fireworks will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Radio One radio stations including WTLC-FM, WIBC 93.1 FM, Country 97.1 HANK FM, WHHH Hot 100.9, and La Mega 105.1 Indy. This year’s fireworks grand finale is presented by Indiana 250 and will celebrate the history of Indiana alongside America’s 250th.

Come join nearly 25,000 other Central Indiana residents for an Independence Day celebration like no other! This event is free to attend.