Listen Live
Close
Home

Subscribe to the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the latest sports news and insights by subscribing to the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan Newsletter.

Published on December 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latest Sports News
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
All Sports  |  James Adams

Former NFL QB Boomer Esiason On Colts, Philip Rivers

Michigan v Maryland
17 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

CARDINAL RITTER’S ADELAIDE GALBREATH NAMED INAUGURAL ‘COLTS HIGH SCHOOL WOMAN OF THE YEAR’ 
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Cardinal Ritter’s Adelaide Galbreath Named Inaugural ‘Colts High School Woman of the Year’

Local  |  John Herrick

Wilkerson’s Record Night Helps Hoosiers Wallop Penn State 113-72

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
Sports  |  James Adams

What Can The Colts Expect From Philip Rivers?

Rick Carlisle Talks Win Over Kings, News Faces Making An Impact And Shares A Story
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Rick Carlisle Talks Win Over Kings, News Faces Making An Impact And Shares A Story

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A Conversation with Fernando Mendoza’s High School Coach On The Fan Morning Show

NEW PALESTINE’S KYLE RALPH NAMED COLTS HIGH SCHOOL ‘COACH OF THE YEAR’
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

New Palestine’s Kyle Ralph Honored As Colts High School Coach Of The Year

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Sports  |  James Adams

The Colts Are Now In Free Fall With JAX Loss, Jones Injury

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Colts’ Future Is Getting A Reality Check

Don Fischer Reflects On Indiana Football Winning The Big Ten Championship
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Don Fischer Reflects On Indiana Football Winning The Big Ten Championship

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History

Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers #1 Overall Seed in College Football Playoff, Notre Dame Left Out

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stuns Ohio State To Claim Big Ten Title And No. 1 Playoff Seed

Local  |  John Herrick

Hot Start Propels Louisville Past Indiana 87-78

More Latest Sports News

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close