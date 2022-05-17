Get To Know: Will Power #12 – Penske Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Will Power – Penske Racing – Car #12
All You Need To Know Will Power.
Like this year’s REV party. As socialites mingled and reveled near the yard of bricks, the beats rang out from the chalets. Will Power. Master drummer.
He was playing just yards from the spot where he once doused a queen with milk. Didn’t mean to do it- that would never be his nature. He married a Royal, after all- his wife Liz is a graduate of Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School.
It was just the power of the moment. After 11 Indy 500 starts, Will Power finally made it to the world’s most famous Victory Circle. He took the swig of milk, let the emotions unleash and swung the bottle in every direction imaginable. He didn’t even see the 500 Festival Queen, until she was wiping the milk from her eyes.
In a career with little regret, that moment was one. He’s apologized to Natalie Murdock, who hails from Fishers, the same hometown as Liz. Happy wife, happy life.
William Steven Power was born March 1, 1981, in Toowoomba, a city of 170,000 people in- you guessed it- Queensland, Australia.
The son of a racer who is the grandson of a racer, Will began racing in karts at the age of 6. By the time he was a teenager he’d won multiple racing championships in various disciplines. By 15, he was earning paychecks for his wins, and he spent the first one on his other passion: a set of drums.
Now living in Charlotte, North Carolina with Liz and their son, Beau, Power started a developmental karting series for aspiring racers. He has 40 career IndyCar wins, and his 64 career poles trail only Mario Andretti (67) for the most, all-time. However, he has never started 1st in the Indianapolis 500.
