Get To Know: Scott McLaughlin #3 – Team Penske, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske – Car #3
All You Need To Know Scott McLaughlin.
Perhaps it’s the dairy connection, but Scott McLaughlin claims it was a friend who got him rooting for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland, of course. so McLaughlin’s affinity for it should have come naturally. His mother grew up on a New Zealand dairy farm.
McLaughlin’s roots may be in New Zealand’s North Island, but it was the Wisconsin football tradition that hooked him. Every Wisconsin home game, the Badger faithful dances their ritual to the party anthem. “I’m a bit of a partier”, says the 2nd year driver for Team Penske. “”So when they play ‘Jump Around’, I love it.”
Scott Thomas McLaughlin was born June 10, 1993 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Hamilton, with a population similar to Knoxville, Tennessee.
has been cited as New Zealand’s most beautiful city- befitting for McLaughlin’s outlook on life. The Kiwi is rarely seen without a smile or heard without a quick joke. “I’m driving in a race that only allows 33 entires, I’m one of them, I’m living in America, and I’ve got a great wife”, McLaughlin says when asked about his positivity.
He met his wife Karly 7 years ago while both were vacationing in Las Vegas. She is a native of Long Island, so perhaps they bonded over the 1st sports team McLaughlin ever rooted for- the NBA’s New York Knicks. An enthusiast for a variety of American sports, since moving to Charlotte he has also become a supporter of the Carolina Panthers. An avid golfer who dominated the Virgin Australian sportscar series as its 4th all time winningest driver, McLaughlin started 17th and finished 20th last year in his rookie Indy 500 campaign.
He is particularly excited for this year’s “500”, not just because he admits to loving the pageantry of the event, but because his family will be in attendance.
It will be their first time watching an IndyCar event in person.
He hopes to treat them to a swig of milk.
-
Are The Negative C.J. Stroud Rumors Coming From Inside Ohio State's Building?
-
2023 Colts Mock Draft By Positional Need
-
2023 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Anthony Richardson Is The Name
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Intrigue In Cornerback Draft Class
-
How Should Colts Handle Potential Draft Scenarios?
-
Breaking Down The Colts Quarterback Draft Choices
-
Playing Out Colts Draft Scenarios
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Lamar Jackson Interest Waning?