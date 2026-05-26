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Felix Rosenqvist Wins Closest-Ever Indy 500

Published on May 26, 2026

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the 110th Indianapolis 500 with Felix Rosenqvist winning by .023 seconds in the closest finish in Indy 500 history over David Malukas. They also talk about the three-way photo finish for third place from Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, and Marcus Armstrong by .015 seconds. They later talk about which drivers and cars looked so competitive throughout the race. They also talk about whether Malukas could’ve done anything different to hold off the run from Rosenqvist and Armstrong’s post-race reaction.

In the second segment, they talk about the emotion Malukas post-race and that he gained the respect from so many fans. They later talk about which drivers had a great race. They also talk about Alex Palou’s post-race penalty and the mixed reactions from it.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Mick Schumacher winning Indy 500 rookie of the year.  

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