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Graham Hill fête sa victoire à Indianapolis
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The 1966 Indy 500 Victory Banquet

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 victory banquet, with jokes from Sid Collins and Jackie Stewart winning rookie of the year. In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 victory banquet, hearing from Mario […]

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