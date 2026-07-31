Richardson connects on deep pass, but offense struggles in final period

Carlie Irsay-Gordon emphasizes 'find a way' mentality, open to contract extensions

Richardson's $4.2M roster bonus due, impacting potential trade interest

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 3: Carlie-Irsay Gordon Speaks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts had their third straight morning practice to start camp on Friday.

An afternoon practice is scheduled for Saturday, before an off day coming on Sunday.

Here are some takeaways from Day 3 of Colts training camp:

-Daniel Jones had another 4-of-8 day, with a drop from D.J. Giddens to start the Friday practice. Jones completed his 4 balls to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (2), Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin Jones continued to do so movement throws and stayed away from any turnover worthy balls.

-The passing game highlight from Friday was Anthony Richardson Sr. connecting on a deep ball to undrafted free agent Sahmir Hagans. It was a well thrown ball met with a nice catch, as Jaylon Jones provided coverage. Outside of that, Richardson didn’t do much throwing. His unit had a rough final period on Friday, with a mishandled snap and a sack on back-to-back plays. Riley Leonard went 4-of-6, quarterbacking the second unit for 2 of the 3 team periods.

-As the Colts are looking for wide receivers, veteran newcomer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine made a couple of nice plays on Friday. The highlight was hauling in an underthrown deep ball from Daniel Jones during the first team period. Later, Westbrook-Ikhine caught one in front of Sauce Gardner. Westbrook-Ikhine, who went to Indiana University, is trying to push for the No. 3/No. 4 wide receiver roles. That group needs someone to emerge and Westbrook-Ikhine had a few positive moments on Friday.

-Carlie Irsay-Gordon met the media on Friday from Grand Park. Irsay-Gordon said she spoke to the team earlier this week, providing the mantra of “find a way” believing the team has all the pieces necessary to win at the level necessary. Irsay-Gordon said she is open to player contract extensions, when asked specifically about Jonathan Taylor. Lastly, Irsay-Gordon used the phrase “operational efficiency” as the main reason for the team leaving Grand Park after 8 years of training camp in Westfield, and will now hold camp at their own complex. Irsay-Gordon said they will have opportunities for fans to attend some practices, but the logistics of that remains to be seen. Grand Park provides wonderful access to fans. It will be very difficult to replicate that at their westside facility. But this is the trend around the NFL of teams stopping their respective camps at remote sites.

-Deadlines spur action. That phrase is said a whole lot when it comes to financial decisions in pro sports. Well, we have one here for Anthony Richardson Sr. On the third day of training camp, Richardson is due his roster bonus of $4.2 million. That means if another team is looking to trade for Richardson, they would absorb just over $1 million of his 2026 contract, compared to the more than $5 million they would have taken on prior. Will that impact how the rest of the league looks at Richardson and potentially trading for him?

-The 2026 training camp placekicking competition got underway to start Friday’s practice. Blake Grupe was perfect on kicks from 33, 37, 41, 45, 50 and 55 yards (eyeballing distances). Spencer Shrader was 5-of-6, missing one on a hook to the left from 50 yards.

-We’ve not seen multiple drops this camp from running back D.J. Giddens. Do the Colts have a natural third-down pass catching running back? I don’t see one as the reps try to play out behind Jonathan Taylor. Rookie Seth McGowan has flashed a bit.

-Rookie CJ Allen (calf) was called up off the PUP list on Friday morning, practicing at Grand Park for the first time. Allen not only practiced, but also was in the starting defense to begin things on Friday.

-Speaking of good injury news, DeForest Buckner progressed to some team reps on Friday. They came in the final, and third, team period of the day.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Friday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Laquon Treadwell, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, TE-Drew Ogletree, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Friday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Derrick Nnadi, DT-Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE-Jaylahn Tuimolaou, LB-Bryce Boettcher, LB-CJ Allen, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Cam Taylor-Britt., CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler.

-Guys that stood out at Friday’s practice: RB-Seth McGowan, WR-Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, S-Jonathan Owens.

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Friday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), RB-Jonathan Taylor (rest), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (rest), DT-Grover Stewart (rest), CB-Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest, hip), LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither (illness),

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/1 (Saturday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/3 (Monday): 10:00-11:15 AM practice

-8/4 (Tuesday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/6 (Thursday): 8:00-10:00 PM practice

-8/8 (Saturday): 10:00-11:35 AM practice

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM