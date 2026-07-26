Listen Live
Close
Trending
How To Listen To The Brickyard 400 Read Full Story →
All Sports

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The win carries added significance given Kvapil's longtime relationship with JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has worked closely with the young driver throughout his development.

Published on July 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change
Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil captured his first career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win Saturday at the Pennzoil 250, taking the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kvapil started the 100-lap race in second position and led 23 laps en route to the milestone victory, kissing the bricks in celebration alongside his crew afterward.

The win carries added significance given Kvapil’s longtime relationship with JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has worked closely with the young driver throughout his development.

Justin Allgaier finished second, while Ross Chastain rounded out the podium in third after leading a race-high 31 laps the most of any driver in the field. Sheldon Creed started from the pole position but was unable to convert the front-row start into a win.

RELATED | Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

Kvapil’s victory marks a breakthrough moment in his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career and adds another milestone to JR Motorsports’ résumé on the historic 2.5-mile oval. The win comes as Kvapil continues to build momentum in a season that has positioned him as one of the series’ rising talents, and it further cements Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s reputation as a proving ground for breakthrough performances across NASCAR’s national touring series.

The result adds to what has already been an eventful Brickyard weekend at IMS, with NASCAR’s national series in town ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series Brickyard 400.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Comments
Panthers v Broncos - Super Bowl L
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Sports Legends Who Finished Their Careers on Different Teams

Comments
AUTO: JUL 25 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday’s Brickyard 400

Comments
Indiana Outdoors Header
Television  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 7/25/26: Last Alaskans

Comments
Lifestyle  |  Alison Green

How sports culture quietly reshaped luxury living at home

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Signs 2-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Comments
Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Minicamp
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
51 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Comments
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Comments
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Comments
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close