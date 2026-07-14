Nashville Preview & D.C. Showcase

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview this weekend’s race for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from the Nashville Superspeedway, with a pre-race show on FS1 and serving as a lead-in to the World Cup Final. They later talk about if it’s possible for Nashville to have two races in the future with the street course returning once the new Nissan Stadium is built and if it can go back on Broadway. They also talk about Tony Kanaan making rounds on the podcast platforms explaining the decision to hire Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren and letting Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel go for the 2027 season.

In the second segment, they talk about Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and David Malukas at the White House showcasing the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump. They also talk about the new IndyCar video game coming out in May 2027. They later talk about Jackson Lee and Louis Foster competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock this past weekend.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Pato O’Ward stepping away from his path of being a McLaren F1 test driver.