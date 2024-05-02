Listen Live
Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

Published on May 2, 2024

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana

Jake Query recently visited Conor Daly’s house to gain firsthand insight into why the professional racer chooses to reside in Indianapolis.

During the visit, Query delved into Daly’s reasons for calling Indianapolis home, emphasizing Daly’s deep-rooted love for racing as a significant factor in his decision.

This unique encounter provided Jake Query with valuable perspectives on Daly’s personal and professional motivations, shedding light on the symbiotic relationship between Daly, the city of Indianapolis, and the sport he holds dear.

