Contact Us | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Hi there, and welcome to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s Contact Us page! Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out, and we’ll get back to you faster than a game-winning buzzer-beater. Let’s talk!

Station Info

Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: 317-266-9422

The Fan Call-In Line: 317-239-1070

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Operations Manager: David Wood — david.wood@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Todd Meyer – todd.meyer@radio-one.com

Marketing Director: Amanda Baker – abaker@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director (Contesting Inquiries): Mel McMahon – mmcmahon@radio-one.com