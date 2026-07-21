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Beyond The Bricks

The Origins of the Brickyard 400

Published on July 21, 2026

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A NASCAR driver in a red and yellow uniform celebrating with a trophy after winning a race, with the NASCAR Illustrated magazine cover featuring the same driver.
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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the origins of the Brickyard 400 and how it started with the tire test.

In the second segment, they look back at Jeff Gordon being a five-time Brickyard 400 champion, and Dale Earnhardt’s win in 1995.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they look back at Tony Stewart being a two-time Brickyard 400 champion, and how Richard Petty never got a chance to race in Indianapolis.  

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