Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Marcus Ericsson | Golden Badge

Jake Query recently had the opportunity to visit Marcus Ericsson’s residence in Indianapolis to explore firsthand why the talented racer has chosen to make the city his home.

During the visit, Query engaged Ericsson in a conversation about his affinity for racing and how Indianapolis plays a pivotal role in his career and personal life.

Additionally, the discussion touched upon Ericsson’s relationship with his wife and his upbringing, offering a glimpse into the Swedish driver’s life beyond the race track.

This intimate encounter provided Query with valuable insights into Ericsson’s connection to Indianapolis, his passion for racing, and the importance of family in his journey as a professional driver.

