Listen Live
Sports

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Marcus Ericsson | Golden Badge

Published on May 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marcus Ericsson visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana

Jake Query recently had the opportunity to visit Marcus Ericsson’s residence in Indianapolis to explore firsthand why the talented racer has chosen to make the city his home.

During the visit, Query engaged Ericsson in a conversation about his affinity for racing and how Indianapolis plays a pivotal role in his career and personal life.

Related Stories

Additionally, the discussion touched upon Ericsson’s relationship with his wife and his upbringing, offering a glimpse into the Swedish driver’s life beyond the race track.

This intimate encounter provided Query with valuable insights into Ericsson’s connection to Indianapolis, his passion for racing, and the importance of family in his journey as a professional driver.

RELATED: Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington 10 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Draft

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts 7 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close