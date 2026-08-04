Testing the IR-28 at Indianapolis

Source: Joe Skibinski / Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the first laps turned in the new IR-28 car with Alexander Rossi and Alex Palou testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions from X. They also talk about the latest rumors going around the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and how it could affect the 2027 IndyCar schedule. They also talk about the Washington D.C. race being extended to 147 laps to make it a true Freedom 250 mile race.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about what he liked from today’s extended test session for Alex Palou in the new IR-28 car.