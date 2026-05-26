Meyer Shank Racing's bold fuel strategy positioned them for the final shootout.

Rosenqvist's daring, high-side pass on the final lap secured the victory.

Shank's relentless hard work built Meyer Shank Racing into an IndyCar powerhouse.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A Monumental Victory: Mike Shank Celebrates an Unforgettable Indy 500 Win

For Meyer Shank Racing owner Mike Shank, the hours following his team’s spectacular Indianapolis 500 victory were a blur of emotion, pride, and sheer disbelief. Celebrating a monumental win, Shank couldn’t even sleep, staying up until 4 a.m. to rewatch a race that will undoubtedly go down in motorsport history.

It was a dogfight to the finish, and remarkably, two of Shank’s three cars were leading the charge. Empowering his team to push their limits, Shank watched with immense pride as drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong battled through a gripping final stretch.

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The Strategy That Changed the Game

The path to victory was paved with a bold strategic call. With about 70 laps remaining and weather looming on the radar, the team had to make a crucial decision. Monitoring the dissipating rain, they realized the fuel numbers were achievable to finish on one more stop. Shank trusted his crew’s expertise, committing to a strategy that only a handful of other cars attempted. It was a masterclass in execution that positioned them perfectly for the final shootout.

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Trust, Racecraft, and a Daring Move

The closing laps delivered an emotional roller coaster. When a late red flag paused the race, Shank initially felt devastation. Rosenqvist had built a solid lead through brilliant strategy, and the stoppage threatened to erase that hard work. When the race resumed, the dynamic shifted again, with Armstrong making a veteran-level, three-wide move on the outside to take the lead. Shank marveled at Armstrong’s incredible racecraft, noting he drove like a 20-year veteran of the speedway.

Ultimately, it was Rosenqvist who secured the win with a daring, high-side maneuver on the final lap. Hanging on the outside of his teammate required immense guts and deep mutual trust. Armstrong held his line perfectly, allowing Rosenqvist to catch a crucial side draft and power forward to claim the victory.

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THE CLOSEST FINISH IN INDIANAPOLIS 500 HISTORY!



IT'S FELIX ROSENQVIST! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/exA3UpH81b — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 24, 2026

A Journey of Relentless Hard Work

For Shank, this inclusive journey from the east side of Columbus, Ohio, to the pinnacle of IndyCar racing is a testament to community and perseverance. Starting with a 1.8 high school GPA and a relentless work ethic, he built his race car preparation business from the ground up. He refused to quit, leaning on the support of his wife and partners to elevate Meyer Shank Racing into a powerhouse.

Looking back at the chaotic finish, Shank offered a balanced perspective on the controversial late-race red flags. While it is incredibly frustrating competitively to lose a hard-earned advantage, he understands the need to entertain the fans who support the sport.

With little time to rest, the team must now prepare for a quick turnaround to Detroit. But as they hit the road, they carry with them the overwhelming joy of executing a perfect month of May and the pride of celebrating a historic triumph together.