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Recapping An Incredible Finish To The Indy 500

Published on May 26, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 25 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing did not disappoint, despite several cautions and restarts throughout the day. 

The racing throughout the event was spectacular, and the ending will go down in history as the closest finish to date, with Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing just getting past David Malukas as they crossed the yard of bricks. It was the highest of highs for Rosenqvist, and the lowest of lows for Malukas, who wore his emotions on his sleeve following the race. Still, at only 24 years old, there is plenty of time for him to earn redemption in the years to come. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Mark Jaynes, the voice of the, as well as Kevin Lee from Fox Sports, Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network about the race. Listen to those conversations and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

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