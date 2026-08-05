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Blake Grupe Trusts His Process in Colts Kicking Battle | Interview

Indianapolis Colts kicker Blake Grupe joined JMV on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan from training camp in Westfield, and through six days of practice, he’s still perfect.

Grupe is locked in a competition with fellow Notre Dame alum Spencer Shrader, a matchup he playfully called “Irish on Irish action out here in Indianapolis.” Despite the stakes, the respect runs deep. “He’s a great guy. I couldn’t ask for anybody better to go against,” Grupe said. “I know it’s going to be a high-level competition, and it makes me bring my best every single day.”

He knows the margins are thin.

“We all know what we’re signing up for when it comes to kicking in the NFL,” he said. “You’ve got five weeks of camp and only a handful of practices and preseason games to make your mark.”

Grupe’s answer is routine and focus. “I go out there and do what I can control, and the rest will take care of itself,” he said. That mindset fueled his strong finish last season, including a franchise-record 60-yard field goal.

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His path was never a straight line. From Sedalia, Missouri, Grupe was a standout in both soccer and football before walking on at Arkansas State, starting four years, transferring to Notre Dame, and going undrafted.

“It’s just part of my story—going against the odds,” he said. “If you want success, you don’t really have a choice.”

Standing 5-foot-7, Grupe embraces the underdog role. “There’s not too many,” he said of players his size, “but I’ll hold it down for the rest of them.”

Same standard, same approach: control what he can, and keep putting them through the uprights.

Listen to the full interview below.