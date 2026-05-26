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Caitlin Clark Takes the Wheel as Grand Marshal of the Indianapolis 500

Indiana Fever Point Guard, Caitlin Clark embraced a landmark moment on Sunday.

Published on May 26, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 24 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Caitlin Clark Takes the Wheel as Grand Marshal of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever Point Guard, Caitlin Clark embraced a landmark moment on Sunday as she stepped into one of the most visible ceremonial roles in motorsports, serving as Grand Marshal of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m honored to represent Indiana and be part of such an iconic tradition,” Clark said in a statement shared ahead of the event. “It’s special to experience something that means so much to this state and its sports culture.”

The WNBA standout, who has helped drive record attention to the Indiana Fever and women’s basketball overall, also took time to interact with fans, sign autographs, and take photos during race festivities. Indianapolis Motor Speedway leaders said her presence added to the energy of the pre-race ceremonies.

“Caitlin represents the excitement and passion of Indiana sports,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “Having her as Grand Marshal reflects the connection between our community and the athletes who inspire it.”

Clark’s selection underscores her rising impact beyond basketball, as she has already collected All-WNBA honors and drawn national attention since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her role at the Indy 500 marks another milestone in a fast-growing career that continues to connect Indiana’s most prominent sporting arenas.

Caitlin Clark Takes the Wheel as Grand Marshal of the Indianapolis 500 was originally published on wibc.com

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