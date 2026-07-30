Colts' cornerbacks, especially Justin Walley, making plays and impressing defensive coordinator.

Quarterback competition between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. remains close.

Daniel Jones' ball placement and decision-making surpassing that of his backup competitors.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 2: Colts Cornerbacks Flashing

INDIANAPOLIS – Another morning practice greeted the Colts on Thursday.

The Colts will hold one more morning session on Friday, before an afternoon practice on Saturday and a scheduled off day on Sunday.

Here are some takeaways from Day 2 of Colts training camp:

-Daniel Jones had a very sharp start to Thursday’s practice. Jones was a perfect 5-of-5 through the first two team periods, and that didn’t include a clean 7-on-7 session, too. But, like Wednesday, the final period provided some hiccups. As a pass play took longer to develop than normal rhythm, Jones made an uncharacteristic throw/decision, right into the hands of linebacker Austin Ajiake. Jones, again, had some on-target throws when rolling out. Jones was 6-of-8 in his team drills.

-After a few more second-team reps for Riley Leonard on Wednesday, Anthony Richardson Sr. received those on Thursday. Leonard was 2-of-3 on Thursday. Richardson went 4-of-5, with his lone incompletion being safety Trey Washington knocking a pass away from rookie Raylen Sharpe. The Colts are planning to split the practice reps for this QB2 battle, across the 13 sessions at Grand Park.

–As I wrote back in the spring, this Colts secondary (and the cornerback group especially) has a chance to be elite. Veteran defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo accurately pointed out on Thursday there’s “a lot of capital” that’s been put into the cornerback position, so you need major return on it. And Anarumo isn’t afraid to group Justin Walley into the top level of that position. Walley flashed on Thursday as he broke up a deep sideline pass from Daniel Jones to Josh Downs. Anarumo seems very pleased with how Walley has picked things up coming off the torn ACL. Expect Walley to take on the vacant role of Kenny Moore II.

-Speaking of the cornerback room, the ever-candid Charvarius Ward Sr. spoke after Thursday’s practice. After a trio of concussions last year, Ward said he thought it was around an 85 percent chance he was going to retire following last season. But time away from football eventually led to Ward being in a better head space and wanting to play again. Ward has changed helmets, to one that is grader “higher” when it comes to preventing concussions. And the veteran corner said he’s still debating wearing a guarding cap, too (although he’s not wearing one in camp yet).

-The ball placement of Anthony Richardson Sr. (and even Riley Leonard) is nowhere near the pristine nature that comes from Daniel Jones’ right arm. While the completion percentage of the three isn’t very different through two practices, you see Jones giving his pass catchers many more in-stride chances to make easier catches/plays after the catch. On Thursday, Richardson had quite a few balls that were forcing his pass catchers to make plays out of a normal catch radius. One of those came on a ball Deion Burks should have caught, but the higher thrown ball forced the rookie to jump up and catch it, the ball went off his hands and allowed for Cameron Mitchell to make the interception, which he returned for a touchdown. This detail in evaluating their quarterbacks is definitely something the Colts staff takes note of.

-While Arden Key continues to take the vast, vast majority of starting defensive end reps opposite Laiatu Latu, we did see second-year lineman Jaylahn Tuimoloau get some look with the starters on Thursday. Is this a real battle? Will it change when full pads comes on?

-For a second straight day, DeForest Buckner was an individual period practice participant, but has yet to take in team drills.

-Tentatively, full pads are scheduled to come on Monday (practice No. 5). That’s worth noting because we have yet to see any starting offensive line changes. Fourth-round pick Jalen Farmer is running exclusively with the second team. Some have been curious if Farmer will challenge right guard Matt Goncalves at all. We haven’t seen anything there yet.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Thursday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Laquon Treadwell, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, TE-Drew Ogletree, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Thursday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Colby Wooden, DE-Arden Key, LB-Bryce Boettcher, LB-Austin Ajiake, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler.

-Guys that stood out at Thursday’s practice: S/WR-Ben Nikkel, LB-Austin Ajiake, S-Hunter Wohler.

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Thursday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), LB-CJ Allen (calf, on PUP)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-7/31 (Friday): 10:00-11:15 practice

-8/1 (Saturday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/3 (Monday): 10:00-11:15 AM practice

-8/4 (Tuesday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/6 (Thursday): 8:00-10:00 PM practice

-8/8 (Saturday): 10:00-11:35 AM practice

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM