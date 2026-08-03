Veteran safety Cam Bynum now handling defensive communication duties, shifting from linebackers.

Offense focusing on run game, with limited vertical passing during Monday's practice.

Rookie rushers Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. making plays, though Gumbs' celebration drew coach's ire.

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 5: New Defensive Signal Caller?

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday brought the debut of full pads for the 2026 training camp.

The Colts practiced for around an hour and 20 minutes on Monday, with another morning practice coming Tuesday.

Here are some takeaways from Day 5 of Colts training camp:

-On a quieter day for the passing offense, Daniel Jones was 5-of-7, with completions to Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Jonathan Taylor. Following Jones, it was initially Anthony Richardson Sr. with the second unit. But then Riley Leonard took the final two team periods. So, like we saw on Saturday, it was Leonard getting more of the second unit reps than Richardson. Leonard went 4-of-6, without a completion to a wide receiver. Richardson went 3-of-5, with just one completion to a wideout. Again, Monday had a run-game focus, without much vertical at all in the passing game.

-Shane Steichen was back at practice on Monday after missing Saturday due to a personal matter. Steichen had an early wrinkle to practice, putting the starting offense against the second team defense. Tyler Warren had a catch, with the overall focus of Monday being mainly in the run game department. The Colts offense appeared to have a solid day running the football (no live tackling, outside of one period of third teamers) and the protection for the starters held up nicely.

-One thing I noticed early in Monday’s practice, the Colts were giving veteran safety Cam Bynum the communication duties with the starting defense. Prior to this, the signal calling has been on a linebacker’s plate, mainly C.J. Allen through the early portion of practice. When asked after practice about this, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said this was done to alleviate some of what the rookies are dealing with, wanting them to play faster. There’s no denying Bynum intellect especially after he handled some communication duties for the exotic Vikings defense a few years back. But it’ll be interesting to see if the Colts change this up at all as the mid-way point comes later this week.

-Fittingly, as “Thunderstruck” was blaring on Monday morning, 5-7 kicker Blake Grupe was blasting kicks down the middle, with his swagger oozing. Grupe was the only Colts kicker to kick on Monday, making field goals from 26, 33, 39, 45, 51 and 57 yards. Like a golfer who has striped a great iron, Grupe was turning his back quickly after connecting on his field goal attempts, knowing it was right good and it was time to prep for the next kick. I’m calling Grupe the early leader for the placekicker job.

-With the full pads on Monday, the Colts did have one live tackling period with the third team offense vs. the third-team defense. Involved on an early stop was rookie Caden Curry. Speaking of rookie rushers, George Gumbs Jr. had a “sack” later in practice, with a major celebration that followed, in the direction of left tackle Bayron Matos. Lou Anarumo was none too pleased with the Gumbs celebration, with the play still going on (some “sacks” aren’t blown dead during training camp). Anarumo colorfully reminded Gumbs that a penalty would have been called on him and he needed to continue to chase the play.

-The Colts had a busy punt period on Monday, with Deion Burks muffing one. Burks had some handling issues back in the spring as a punt returner, too. The Colts are hoping to grow Burks’ game to doing that, but trusting him back there is a long way from coming. Would that impact Burks making the 53-man roster?

-Rookie Seth McGowan continues to impress me, stretching consecutive practices together in that realm.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Monday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Monday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE-Arden Key, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither LB-Bryce Boettcher, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Monday’s practice: RB-Seth McGowan, CB-Johnathan Edwards, DT-Colby Wooden, TE-Will Mallory, DE-George Gumbs Jr.

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Monday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), S-Hunter Wohler (hamstring), DT-Derrick Nnadi (toe)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/4 (Tuesday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/6 (Thursday): 8:00-10:00 PM practice

-8/8 (Saturday): 10:00-11:35 AM practice

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM