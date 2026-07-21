Alex Palou Wins a Hot One in Nashville

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap yesterday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from the Nashville Superspeedway with Alex Palou earning his 5th win of the season and extending his championship lead by 83 points over David Malukas. They also talk about Malukas’s weekend after getting injured in practice on Saturday, nearly replaced by Conor Daly, coming back to finish first in final practice, and finishing third after starting last during the race.

In the second segment, they preview Brickyard 400 weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series and the Pennzoil 250 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. They also talk about the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series out at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200. They later look back at other drivers’ races went from Nashville.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about TV ratings from the World Cup Final and how it was worth the gamble for IndyCar.