20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Published on August 12, 2025

If you come in last place in your fantasy football league, it is common to have to face a punishment as a consequence.

These punishments vary and are often “lighthearted” and humorous, intended to add an extra layer of fun and competition to the league for the season.

Some popular punishments include body waxing, doing the Waffle House challenge, getting a tattoo chosen by the rest of the league, competing in unusual contests such as amateur bodybuilding or stand-up comedy, and enduring activities like jumping into a lake or pond.

People implement punishments for finishing last in fantasy football for several reasons:

  1. Encouraging Active Participation – Punishments can prevent managers from quitting or neglecting their teams if they have a poor start to the season.

  2. Adding Humor and Entertainment – It provides entertainment not only for the league members but sometimes for friends and family who may witness or hear about the punishments.

  3. Balancing the Joy and Misery – While winners celebrate their success, having punishments for last-place finishers ensures there is a balance in acknowledging both the joy of victory and the disappointment of defeat. It prevents managers from feeling left out or forgotten if they finish at the bottom.

However, it’s important that all league members agree upon the punishments and that they are conducted in good spirit, without crossing any personal boundaries or causing harm.

Take a look below at the 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League.

1. Waffle house challenge

The loser is required to spend a full 24 hours at a Waffle House, starting at 6 AM. To shorten their stay, the loser must consume a pancake for each hour they wish to deduct from their total time spent at the restaurant.

2. Public apology video

The loser would be tasked with creating a video where they publicly acknowledge their fantasy football failure and apologize in a humorous or sincere manner.

3. Embarrassing photoshoot

The loser would find themselves in front of the camera lens, posing for photos that might be humorous, outlandish, or downright embarrassing.

4. Recorded press conference about their season

The loser would be required to face the camera and field questions as if they were a professional athlete addressing the media after a disappointing season.

5. Set up a lemonade stand in their front yard for a day

The loser would find themselves outside, selling lemonade to people passing by in a lighthearted and playful nod to childhood entrepreneurship.

6. Compete in a wrestling meet with an ‘I suck at fantasy football’ singlet

The loser would be thrust into the spotlight of a registered wrestling match, wearing a singlet.

7. Run in a cross country meet

The loser would need to lace up their running shoes and compete in a cross country race, facing the rigorous terrain and endurance required for such an event.

8. Wear girls underwear to work for a day

The loser would need to wear a thong or girl panties as a lighthearted and humorous penalty.

9. Text an ex girlfriend and tell her you miss her

The loser has to navigate a sensitive and emotional interaction with someone they are not with anymore.

10. Hot wing challenge

The loser would be tasked with consuming a series of spicy hot wings.

11. Social media post stating I suck at fantasy football and came in last in the league I play in

The loser would be required to share this self-deprecating message on their instagram that they really suck and came in last place.

12. Get your armpits waxed

The loser would face the challenge of enduring their armpits being waxed.

13. Take the SAT/ACT

The loser would be tasked with participating in the standardized tests.

14. Buy 3 Large pizzas for end of year pizza party

The loser would be tasked with providing a pizza dinner for the league members.

15. Get a tattoo

The loser would face the challenge of permanently embellishing their skin with a design or phrase.

16. Dye hair

The loser would be tasked with changing the color of their hair.

17. The inflatable date

The loser would humorously find themselves on a date with an inflatable companion.

18. Go to an open-mic or karaoke night

The loser would find themselves taking the stage to perform in front of an audience.

19. Enter a body building competition

The loser would face the challenge of showcasing their physique on stage.

20. Shave their head

The loser would be tasked with dramatically changing their appearance by shaving off all their hair.

